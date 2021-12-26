It’s Official! Michael Keaton Is The New DCEU Batman

One of the major reveals of the upcoming Batgirl movie would always be The Batman casting. While Ben Affleck has always been hinting that the role does not excite him anymore, now we have got confirmation that Michael Keaton has taken his role and will be the de-facto Batman going forward.

Batgirl panel at DC Fandome

Michael Keaton is announced as the Batman in batgirl

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s HBO Max original DC movie- Batgirl. Batman plays an important part in mentoring Barbara Gordon as she becomes an important part of his Bat-family. Michael Keaton will make his official return in the role with Andy Mushietti’s The Flash. While Ben Affleck was earlier teased by the Batgirl filmmakers, it seems like he has moved on as Batman with his final appearance in the role being The Flash.

Michael Keaton is the Batman in Batgirl does create a very funny problem which is that this might be the first time that Batman is older than Gordon. Yes, you read that right! J.K Simmons who plays Jim Gordon in the movie is 66 years old while Michael Keaton who is Batman in Batgirl is 70 years old. This might be the most ridiculous casting decision ever.

The crew behind Batgirl

In the heights star- Leslie Grace has been signed on for the lead in Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be directing the movie who had recently directed the third instalment of Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life which was a box office hit. They will be directing based on a script from Christina Hodson, who had previously written scripts of other DC films such as Birds of Prey and the upcoming Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti. The movie is already in production, shooting in London. J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League, and Brendan Fraser also are in the cast.

Continuity of Batgirl with Batman

It is currently unknown as to what continue will this Batgirl fit in. When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character.

Like Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise will not be connected to other DC projects, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It might be possible that the new Batgirl is seen as a replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman similar to what Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might do to Henry Cavill’s Superman as Warner Studios tries to get away from Snyder’s DCEU, but it is all speculation at this point. We will get clarity of what they’re attempting when we see Ezra Miller’s The Flash next year.