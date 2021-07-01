Abomination Facing Wong In New Shang-Chi Trailer – Is Mephisto Involved

MCU will finally bring Mephisto and the Legion Accursed in the Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’ trailer that came out recently not only gave a better insight into what to expect from the movie in terms of action but had the surprise appearance of Wong and The Abomination. The trailer showed the relationship between Shang Chi and his father, Wenwu. Several places portrayed the power of the ten rings and how wild the action can go between the father and the son.

Watch: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Towards the end of the trailer, there was the appearance of The Abomination and Wong facing each other inside a cage, while Katy and Shang Chi watched the fight. The Abomination takes advantage of his prodigious size and knocks his competitor on the cage.

The Abomination was last seen in the second Marvel movie ever, The Incredible Hulk. Played by Tim Roth, Abomination was the main antagonist to Hulk, played by Edward Norton at that time.

The Abomination facing Wong

The Abomination had a pretty big role in The Incredible Hulk but was not seen after that for over a decade. Now, when the MCU fans least expected it and even if they did, they did it in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+, it has returned to the screen most unexpectedly.

The MCU fans will get to see the wrath of the Abomination sooner than they expected. The monster with muscles will certainly face Wong with his magical sparkling circles and wits from the trailer.

Shang-Chi stealing Iron Man villains and now Hulk ones 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nn5l0INZtD — Leo (@JoyAnnihilation) June 25, 2021

The most significant point of concern right now is how Marvel is planning to expand its multiverse. The two incredible characters from MCU coming out of the blue and facing each other are undoubtedly signs of something huge.

Mephisto will bring the Legion Accursed

The appearance of the Abomination might mean the appearance of Tim Roth as Captain Emil Blonsky, who turned into the Abomination back in 2008. As Abomination has come back after thirteen years so this might be the return of Tim Roth too. Maybe Tim Roth makes his appearance in She-Hulk on Disney+.

Mephisto is an extra-dimensional demon whose goal is to trap human souls in Hell



In the comics, Wanda used magic energy to give birth to her twins Tommy & Billy, but this energy was later revealed to come from Mephisto, who reabsorbed them and ended their existence#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/hZpT33WKiB — Marvel Facts & News (@MUCulture) February 6, 2021

The Abomination could be a sign that finally Mephisto is set to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans expected Mephisto to appear in WandaVision, but he did not, though they got to see a glimpse of him in the Loki series’ first episode.

Since Marvel is digging the Cinematic world more and more, it could be believed that Mephisto will return with his super-villain team, Legion Accursed. Legion Accursed is the villainous team that includes Abomination, Vulture from the Spider-Man series, Ultron, and Crimson Dynamo.

Future of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Some rumours and speculations suggest that the monster in the trailer might not be the Abomination because of its changed appearance from The Incredible Hulk. No matter if it’s the Abomination or some new monster is making its way to the MCU, inevitably, the brains of Marvel are a step ahead of all the speculations and leaks.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision Marvel have already brought a lot to the table. Then with Loki, just happening parallelly has filled several loopholes but has given birth to new questions. With so much happening around Marvel is just piling up more and more with a dragon and the Abomination in the trailer.

So, MCU definitely has more in its store than we can ever think of. All of the buzzes around eventually signifies that all the upcoming series and movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, She-Hulk and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, will be a lot more than the fans can speculate.

Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/PXQrZxXSyG — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) June 25, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its grand appearance on September 3.