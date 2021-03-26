Can Mena Massoud Do Justice To Ezra Bridger

Is The Aladdin Actor Going To Play Ezra Bridger well?

The rumours around Mena Massoud being cast in the role of Ezra Bridger in the upcoming Star Wars Ashoka Tano show has begun to intensify as the actor dropped a subtle hint at the possibility, driving fans of the character and Star Wars in general into a speculation frenzy. The Ashoka Tano show will be a direct spin-off of The Mandalorian and will have Rosario Dawson in the lead, reprising her live-action role in The Mandalorian. Although no release date has been announced for the show, it has garnered considerable attention from the fandom, given how popular the character of Ashoka Tano is.

New Star Wars fan art imagines what Aladdin star Mena Massoud could look like as a live-action Ezra Bridger in The Mandalorian https://t.co/BlcfMZ3SbJ pic.twitter.com/Za6RtlGcEg — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 24, 2021

Who is Ezra Bridger?

This writer likes to think that most of the people reading this article are familiar with this Star Wars character. Even if you aren’t, don’t worry you are about to! Ezra Bridger is a fan-favourite character from the Saturn Award-winning animated show Star Wars Rebels, which ran for 4 seasons. Ezra Bridger plays a force-sensitive human who is trained by Kanan Jarrus, a survivor of the Order 66 massacre, to be a Jedi.

Watch: Mena Massoud up for Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Tano Series

The show is set five years before the events of A New Hope. Voiced by Taylor Gray, Ezra Bridger is a selfish, cocky con artist who undergoes a major change in character when he becomes part of the rebellion against the Empire. Ezra is a classic hero who comes of age during the events of the story and displays a character arc that is immensely admirable.

Mena means business

At the end of the final season of Rebels, Ezra’s fate remains unknown. Hence, the rumour of Mena Massoud’s casting as Ezra Bridger not only begs the question of whether the rumour is true but also opens the possibility of Ezra’s future in the Star Wars universe. However, Dave Filoni had already confirmed in a 2018 interview that Ezra is probably not dead, hinting that there might indeed be a future for him in Star Wars.

Furthermore, Mena Massoud on Tuesday posted a shirtless photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Hey, just so you know, when I escape, I won’t hurt any of you.” This caption is what sent Star Wars fans on a frenzy. The quote is originally from Rebels and is uttered by Ezra Bridger. It isn’t as though that Ezra Bridger’s live-action appearance was not in speculation before.

Way back in 2017, few fans had developed a theory that Bridger was Rey’s father and was played by Benicio Del Toro. Much of the speculation was rooted in the fact that both Rey and Ezra had a similar character arc — both were orphan street urchins who join the rebellion and go on to learn the way of the Force. However, it remained just what it was — a theory.

Who Else Can play Bridger

Additionally, two more names were being associated with the regard to Ezra’s live-action portrayal, Taylor Gray and Rahul Kohli. While Taylor Gray, who has voiced the animated avatar of Ezra, was, for many fans, the obvious choice, it didn’t pan out. Similarly, the iZombie actor, Rahul Kohli, brushed aside the rumours that he was the choice to play the character.

Besides, Massoud’s physical appearance and his ability to play a witty and charming lead (as evidenced in Aladdin) make him the perfect candidate for the part.

In the light of previous disappointments with speculations, it may seem that the recent one would also give way to newer speculation; however, it must be taken into account that Mena Massoud has come the closest to actualizing the speculations around Ezra. Not only the quote points to a rather direct hint, but also makes one consider the fact that Massoud, who has been part of one of Disney’s biggest box office hits in the past years, presents a highly viable option for the studio.

How can the Ezra’s story tie in with the Ashoka Tano spin-off

Ashoka Tano was a recurring character in Rebels. When at the end of the final season, Ezra disappears into hyperspace along with the evil Admiral Thrawn, Ashoka and Sabine Wren (another Rebels character who may appear in the spin-off) vow to find Ezra. It is possible that the spin-off may have Ashoka Tano and Sabine Wren team up to continue their search for Ezra. This possibility is further supported by the mention of Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian season 2.

Related: Oscars & Star Wars: A Brief History Of Negligence

Although the release date for the Ashoka Tano spin-off is still a mystery and Massoud’s casting still a speculation at best, this is enough for fans to keep their hopes up for an amazing Star Wars story to come their way. In the meantime, we could always catch up on the exploits of Ezra Bridger and the Ghost Crew on Disney+.