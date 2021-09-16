MCU’s Blueprint To Bring Back Netflix Characters

Not only Matt Murdock’s Daredevil but also the Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Kingpin from Netflix will make their MCU debut

The remarkable trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to amuse fans and speculators. MCU’s hawk-eyed fans continue to watch the trailer over and over and every time they watch it they come up with a new theory. It could either be the MCU that has cleverly left so many Easter eggs or it could be the over-enthusiastic fans. But, the real catch here is that all these fan theories are based on facts, studies, and relevant sources.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

MCU fans are waiting for all the three Spider-Men to come together and face the Sinister Six. These things being almost confirmed, what they are expecting more is the debut of Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil in the MCU.

Matt Murdock is Peter Parker’s Lawyer

Peter Parker, whose identity was revealed in the concluding scenes of Spider-Man: Far from Home and was framed as Mysterio’s murderer will definitely need a lawyer to face these allegations in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So in the trailer when Tom Holland is seen sitting handcuffed in police custody a lawyer appears to bang files on the table. MCU fans suspect that it is Matt Murdock going from the attire and cuff-fold. However, the Imax trailer debunked it.

The Netflix show starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil has been one of the most popular Marvel shows and Charlie Cox coming back on screen has been long-rumoured. There could be no better way than bringing him back in No Way Home as Spider Man’s lawyer.

Kingpin always follows the Daredevil

Not only Karen Page or Foggy Nelson are the ones who follow Matt Murdock wherever he goes, but also Wilson Fisk a.k.a Kingpin. Kingpin is the main antagonist in the Daredevil series that went on for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, top tier MCU villain & we need more of @vincentdonofrio portrayal of the character! #SaveDaredevil! pic.twitter.com/RNmahbZAJK — Adam #SaveDaredevil (@adama4692) August 26, 2021

The Spider-Verse is bringing a lot of villains through the multiverse and with five of them allegedly confirmed, the sixth to complete the Sinister six could be Kingpin. And, a villain who wears an immaculate white suit but is completely vicious on the inside would be a remarkable upgrade to the MCU villain roster.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is not yet rumoured to be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home unless he follows Matt Murdock. But, some sources suggest Kingpin will make his MCU debut in the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Daredevil, Punisher, and Jessica Jones will be back

Daredevil is not the only Marvel series on Netflix that has been loved by fans. Not to forget Punisher and Jessica Jones are also among the most followed Marvel series on Netflix. Now, when Daredevil is entering the MCU, Punisher and Jessica Jones make their respective MCU debuts too.

Rights to the Punisher have reverted back to Marvel Studios, which means he can rejoin the MCU. Jon Bernthal’s anti-hero should get his own movie — or Marvel could reboot the character. https://t.co/PwxC9il9Hy pic.twitter.com/wzBPfFBmgt — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 27, 2021

Back in February Kevin Feige had hinted that MCU fans might get to see Jessica Jones and others enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The appearance of these stars will allegedly happen in phase 4 or phase 5 and this will supposedly begin with Charlie Cox entering Spider-Man: Away from Home.

There are chances that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle a.k.a Punisher don’t get to play the same version they used to play on Netflix, there might be some modifications but they could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luke Cage and Iron Fist might also come back with their fellow Defenders.

These are alleged rumours and speculations as of now. Some of them might come true in the next Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer or when the movie finally hits the theatre on 17th December 2021.

Which Netflix characters would you want to debut in the MCU?