What To Expect From Marvel’s New Hawkeye

MCU’s phase 4 has kick-started with plenty of superhero content spread out for the audience. But it’s been quite some time, we haven’t heard from Clint Barton and his marvellous ventures. However, the ending credits of the Black Widow movie did tease unfurling of some uncharted drama for Hawkeye. With Yelena Belova’s next target being Barton, there is surely a spellbinding plotline being inked for both the characters. Let us see what does MCU’s Hawkeye TV series has in its pandora box for us.

MCU’s new Hawkeye in making

As unravelled in several instances throughout the saga of Avengers, we witness an evolving persona of Clint. Evidently, he turns into a wandering Samurai. In continuation to his narrative, the coming series will uplift the curtain for the new Hawkeye. Kate Bishop, a protegee of Barton, will inject a fresh dynamic to the character of Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner drops some nuggets of information for the new Hawkeye. He shares with Entertainment Weekly,

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,”. He further adds, “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

With this surprisingly many coming-of-age characters will take on the mantle of superheroes and helm the future ventures of Marvel. Billy and Tommy from WandaVision, Jennifer from She-Hulk, and Kate Bishop from this upcoming project will shape the pre-existing notions of MCU.

The plot

Phase 4 predominantly shines a light on the standalone plots of some of the most unexplored characters of the MCU. Be it Black Widow, Wanda, Loki, or Bucky. Tracing the same line, this new TV series will dish out the fossil struggles of Clint. Wherein he attempts to solve his life’s conundrum before being a celebrated Avenger. And of course, handing over the cape of Hawkeye to Kate.

Reportedly, the first half will revolve around the mushrooming mentor-mentee relationship between the duo and a glance at what he had been up to, after the events of Endgame. Whereas, the second half will explore the entrance of Yelena into the fray and their escalating tension.

The Cast – Who is who?

Here is a peek into the jaw-dropping cast ensemble of the TV series.

Undoubtedly, Jeremy Renner will reincarnate his role as Clint Barton, joining him will be Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Also, Florence Pugh will join the cast as Yelena. As for the new faces, Vera Farmiga will essay the role of Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mom.

Fra Fee will play the role of mercenary villain, Clown. Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne aka Swordman. Alaqua Cox will portray the role of a deaf native American who can immaculately mimic anybody’s fighting style. Lastly, Zahn McClarnon will join the cast as Maya’s dad as William Lopez.

Watch: MCU’s Hawkeye Official Trailer

When will the series hit the screens?

MCU’s Hawkeye drops on Disney+ on 24th November. It will follow a similar schedule as that of Loki, weekly episode release.

So far so good. Yet another line-up of Marvel that is burdened with a glorious purpose of twinning the expectations with the ambitious delivery. And all we have to do is wait.