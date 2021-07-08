Matt Reeves’ The Batman Is In Trouble

While initially, it seemed WB Studios loved Matt Reeves’s pitch for The Batman, but it seems like the Robert Pattinson starring movie has run into a troublesome path that is eerily similar to previous DC productions. According to film industry insider Grace Randolph, The Batman has run into trouble with WB Studios. She suggests that the filmmakers might be altering the ending of the movie to appeal to the wider general audience. Reeves has always said that this version of Batman hasn’t been explored, but it seems like WB thinks this might be a version that is too dark.

WB has messed up other DC projects in the past

Coincidentally Zack Snyder’s DC films Batman Vs Superman and Justice League were interfered with for a similar reason. On September 8th,2016 the Wall Street Journal posted an article titled, “Warner Bros.’s New Strategy on DC: Lighten Up, Superheroes”. After mixed reactions with Batman Vs Superman and Suicide Squad, WB studios thought that the only way for success is to follow the Marvel route.

Their way was to make light-hearted action-comedy-style superhero movies that please the general audience and the hardcore marvel fandom but lack substance. But Nolan and Snyder made movies that won’t go down easy but gives food for thought about our beloved superheroes.

WB want to use the Marvel way for success

WB and DC decided to forcefully lighten up Justice League by handing it over to Joss Whedon who at that point had directed two successful Avenger movies. But funnily enough, WB’s strategy wasn’t successful as well as Justice League turned out to be one of the most colossal failures in film history.

So maybe the lesson for WB and DC is to have a little more faith in their directors. After bungling up the Justice League series and ruining the original plan for DCEU, WB is now left with very few options and The Batman is one of the only bright spots in their failing franchise. If the studio decides to interfere with this project and it fails, it might be curtains for the cinematic DC for a long time.

Can WB trust The Batman?

So while there is every chance that WB messes things up with The Batman, they might be better served by letting Reeves show his unfiltered vision for the caped crusader. Robert Pattinson’s Batman draws inspiration from famous comic storylines like The Long Halloween and Year 2. It will feature a young Bruce Wayne who will try to remove the corruption in Gotham. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is.”

The Planet of the Apes director further said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Reeves and Pattinson’s version of Dark Knight turns out. The Batman is scheduled to release on March 4th,2022 but it can be delayed if additional reshoots take place.