HOLLYWOOD

Can Reeves And Abrams Duo Recreate The Magic Of Iconic Batman Animated Series

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill Channels Inner John Wick For Highlander
No Newer Articles