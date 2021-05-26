Can Reeves And Abrams Duo Recreate The Magic Of Iconic Batman Animated Series

Matt Reeves is on a roll with DC lately, with his The Batman with Robert Pattinson finished filming, he has teamed up with Star Wars director Abrams to create another Batman project title Batman: Caped Crusader.

Details on New Batman, Superman Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series

HBO Max has announced that they will be developing a special Batman animated series titled Batman: Caped Crusader which will be created by JJ Abrams (Star Wars), Matt Reeves (The Batman), and Bruce Timm. Now, Batman animated series holds a special place in the hearts of millennials and the pop-culture. The original Batman animated series not only redefined the animated cartoons in the 90s. Created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Mitch Brian somewhere also became the foundation of the first shared DC animated universe as well as the ‘dark’ tone that has now defined their live-action universe.

The trio of Executive producers said: “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

A Batman noir-inspired story

This series will possibly show the detective side of Batman, even the noir title seems to take that inspiration. Batman sets out to clean up the mob families especially the large and connected one of The Falcones. The main target is the head of the family, Carmine Falcone. But as the Falcones find out Batman is after them, they take help from some iconic Batman villains which include The Riddler, Two-Face, and the Calendar Man.

The most fascinating aspect of this story is that Batman receives dates from an anonymous source who tells him that something terrible will happen in Gotham on those days. It’s up to Batman and Gordon to figure out what might happen and they fail several times initially. With the help of some rogues like The Calendar Man, they finally figure out that one of the Falcones is responsible for this destruction and then capture him. It will be interesting to see how Matt Reeves pulls it off with his Batman.

Abrams and Reeves are no strangers to high profile projects

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves (the Batman), and Bruce – each with their intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

Abrams is known for directing tentpole franchises such as Star Wars, Star Trek, and Mission Impossible. His production company Bad Robot had signed a deal with Warner Bros Studios for 250 million dollars which would give the studio exclusivity over the content he produces. He will also be responsible for producing the new Superman movie for Warner.

Matt Reeves rose to fame with his smash hit Cloverfield.

Fun fact about the movie, it was produced by J.J Abrams. But Reeves became a household name after making the critical and commercial hits of the two Apes sequels Dawn of the Planet of Apes and War for the Planet of Apes. After which he was brought in by Ben Affleck to direct his Batman movie, but after Affleck departed the project, Reeves created his own original Batman script and cast Robert Pattinson as his Batman.

Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see whether Reeves and Abrams can recreate the magic of the iconic Batman: The animated series.