Matt Mudrock Will Appear In She-Hulk But Not Daredevil

We do not have to wait for Daredevil season 4 to see Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, but She-Hulk, sometime in 2022.

We wouldn’t have to wait for Daredevil Season 4 to see Charlie Cox’s, Matt Murdock. It is now confirmed that Cox will be appearing in She-Hulk. He will be there in episodes 8 and 9, which means he will be on the screen for considerably longer than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil and Kingpin are in MCU now

Charlie Cox entered the MCU after a long wait in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though fans knew him from the Marvel TV show, Daredevil, he became even a bigger sensation when fans finally saw him in No Way Home, being Peter Parker’s lawyer.

I just wonder when will we see Daredevil and Kingpin back in the MCU. Will it be in a daredevil season 4 or maybe in Echo’s show. Seeing as how he has a connection with her and how that relationship ended in the Hawkeye show. pic.twitter.com/xBfAFsKG6R — Eric Loiseau (@bgizznit) March 1, 2022

Some people who didn’t know about the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen were introduced to him with the movie. He appeared as Matt Murdock after 2018 when the Daredevil season 4 was abruptly cancelled by Netflix.

Matt Murdock appearing in the movie was a treat for fans and on the other side, Vincent D’Onofrio’s appearance as Kingpin in Hawkeye made that appearance even more significant. Both the characters entering the MCU simultaneously signalled that the fans are certainly going to get more of them in the near future.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, sooner than we expect

Recently, Charlie Cox also confirmed that he will be appearing in future MCU projects. So, the fans all over social media are busy speculating when they will get to see the lawyer again.

KEVIN FEIGE Teased CHARLIE COX's DAREDEVIL Return in MARVEL's SHE-HULK https://t.co/64Jd8nyMQA pic.twitter.com/iwny0kdYYu — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 26, 2021

A sign of relief recently came when Giant Freakin Robot’s reliable source reported that Cox will appear in She-Hulk in episodes 8 and 9. This means that the fans will not have to wait for long to see the good lawyer all over again.

Now, the confirmation of his appearance in She Hulk’s episodes 8 and 9, doesn’t mean he cannot appear in other episodes. Also, when Matt Murdock appears in the ending episodes, it means he is going to play a significant role in the 10 episodes long TV show.

MORE FROM DKODING: As Defenders Make Their Way To Disney+ Marvel Green-Lights A New Daredevil Series

She-Hulk will bring The Hulk and Daredevil Together

She-Hulk which is expected to be the biggest MCU comedy entry ever seems like a perfect fit for Cox to appear as a lawyer, after all, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is a lawyer too. So, the two lawyers appearing together make the amalgamation even more thrilling.

It is yet to be seen if Matt Murdock will appear on Walter’s side or will they have a face-off. Right now, what matters is that Cox is appearing in MCU again and this time for a more significant and longer role than No Way Home. Maybe this appearance paves a stronger way for Daredevil’s season 4.

Mark Ruffalo says that Tatiana Maslany is “frickin’ legendary” in She-Hulk and that fans will see a different side of his Professor Hulk in the show. https://t.co/RYqS1ZQdj3 pic.twitter.com/BMWCZ2HG42 — IGN (@IGN) March 3, 2022

Along with Charlie Cox, Mark Ruffalo will also return in She-Hulk as Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk. According to comics, Jennifer is Bruce’s cousin, who becomes a Hulk, after a blood transfusion from him.

The premiere date for She-Hulk is yet to be finalised, but it is expected to come out sometime in 2022.