Matt Damon Saved Ben Affleck’s Career By Making Him Quit Batman

When Matt Damon convinced Ben Affleck to leave behind the cape of Batman

Ben Affleck took over the cape of Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. Since then, he went on to reincarnate the role in multiple projects like Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Snyder Cut. However, the circumstances didn’t work favourably nudging Affleck to step down from the role. As a fact, this decision wasn’t self-made and had a major influence on his childhood pal Matt Damon. Read to know how did the cape crusader left behind the legacy of Batman.

The obnoxious experience on the sets of Justice League

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the actor has finally decided to spill the beans about what impelled him to take a headwind decision especially during the time when Batman was riding the wave. He says,

“Not blaming anybody, there’s a lot of things that happened [during Justice League].” He adds, “But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really s—ty things, awful things happened. But that’s when I was like, I’m not going to do that anymore.”

He further shares how Matt Damon, who has conducted the interview for EW, aided him to frame the mindset for quitting the role. Addressing Damon directly he says, “In fact, I talked to you about it, and you were a principal influence on that decision,”

This clearly accentuates the saying ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed.’ We are thankful to Damon for talking Ben out of this. He elaborated that he wanted to pursue those projects that brought joy. This is when the duo went on to do Last Duel. He recalls having fun on the sets and experiencing wonderful moments with his childhood friend. Moreso, the traumatic experience haunted him further to walk out from The Batman, in which he was slated to direct and star as the lead. But for now, Matt Reeves will helm the standalone film as director and Robert Pattinson as the lead protagonist.

Ben had been vocal about the JL’s miseries in the past

Though this shouldn’t come as a surprise, JL has been on the radar and faced plenty of backlash in the past for its doings. With experience staying afresh in the actor’s mind and him being outspoken about it in various instances does reflect the depth of sufferings. He recently shared similar feelings with The Los Angeles Times.

"Maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done were in the Flash movie,” says Ben Affleck.



“It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me.” He adds, “That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful”

Ben Affleck will one last time don the character of Batman in Andy Muschietti’s directed DCEU film the Flash which is slated to release in the fall of 2022 on Nov. 4. Alongside him, Batman and Batman Returns star Michael Keaton will reprise his own version of cape crusader.