Marvel’s Eternals: What’s All The Hype About

Let’s address the elephant in the room! Did you see the big daddy of all reveals in the Eternals trailer?

We sure did! The Eternals trailer dropped this past week and as always, it’s tractioned an impressive buzz on social media. But what exactly is the hype all about? Well for starters, we finally get an explanation on why the superpowered crew sat out of the epic fight between Thanos and the Avengers in Phase 3.

Why the Eternals were benched

As explained in a voiceover, the Eternals were categorically told by their creators to sit out and never dilly-dally in the affairs of “men”. But the plot thickens – depending on which story arc you follow. The Eternals have been living among people for centuries, which begs the question, “Why didn’t they help us figure out all the cataclysmic events much sooner?”

Based on the arc created by Neil Gaiman in a limited series for Marvel Comics, the Eternals supposedly had their memories wiped clean, while living like normal humans among us. In addition, it is clear that the Celestials which have been credited with creating the Eternals in the first place were also involved. Why else would the movie trailer show Eson the Searcher in an extended reveal?

Where do the Celestials figure?

The celestials have already been a key backstory to the previous phase with a cut-scene in The Guardians of the Galaxy, showing how Eson the Searcher and the other Celestials wiped out entire races with the help of the Infinity Stones. No wonder they figure in the fourth phase – it’s trademark Marvel Universe building all over again!

What’s important here is that the Celestials were the ones behind the creation of the Eternals. They were the ones pulling all the strings behind the scenes, while the Eternals helplessly watched events transpire on Earth. Although it’s not clear as to how much the Celestials are involved in the movie, it’s clear from the trailer that given their standing orders, the Eternals haven’t worked together in a long time!

If not Thanos, then what?

It can’t be called a Marvel movie without there being a clear and ever-present danger of world-ending proportions. In this case, it’s something being called The Emergence. And of course, there is a link to the last phase – Thano’s finger-snapping seemed to have done more damage with its effects having repercussions farther down the timeline.

The Emergence is supposed to be a world-ending event that will definitely test the usefulness of the Eternals. Being out of action for so long, it will be interesting to see how a team that hasn’t been in action for the past half a million years, suddenly pulls together to save the planet.

Is the Emergence a final swan song?

Marvel has always made calculated choices when it comes to narrative building. And they are aware of the hype that the Avengers team built up over the years. Even Richard Madden jokes at the end of one of the trailers that he could lead the Avengers. With all the storylines beautifully converging into the first blockbuster kickoff of the fourth phase (unless you count Black Widow which for us counts more like a phase 3 film), maybe this is where the new Avengers/Eternals finally nail down the devastating impacts of Thano’s gauntlet.

By the way, did you know that Thanos is also technically an Eternal? So does that mean that the Celestials technically sit out and let one of their own run amok and destroy our universe? Will all these plot points be addressed in the new movie? We’ll just have to wait and see.