Marvel Writer Spill Beans On Everything Unexpected In Loki

The expected cameo in Loki can be Thor rescuing his brother or Doctor Strange playing along with Loki across different timelines. God of Mischief, Loki is just around the corner, and it’s not long until it appears on Disney+. From the time the first trailer has released, fans’ excitement has been on a different level.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Loki | Official Trailer| Disney+

First, Loki is going to explore an entirely different timeline. Second, there are hardly any familiar faces from the Avengers club in the series. Third, and the most dominant factor is the God of Mischief himself.

Loki is back to life.

No matter if Loki has been a villainous character for most of the Marvel movies but has always been fun and enthralling to watch. The character has always been high on his wits, overconfidence, and mischiefs. Wherever Loki goes, he takes the chaos along, whether it was with the Chitauri army or the stealing of the Tesseract.

Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War and appeared for a short span to play his mischief in the Avengers: End Game. He made sure that he created his new timeline and got the spotlight he deserves in that short span.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

When Tony Stark, Scott Lang, Bruce Banner, and Steve Rogers travelled back in time to New York in 2012 to acquire the Tesseract, Loki acquired it and escaped. The Loki series trailer reveals that he landed in the Gobi desert, Mongolia, with the Tesseract.

Michael Waldron – “Expect the unexpected”

Loki escaped one captivity and landed into another. He is captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who is entitled to take care of different timelines and take action against everyone who violates it. Now, Michael Waldron, Loki’s head writer in an interview with Digital Spy, teased to “expect the unexpected” when he was asked regarding a surprise cameo in the upcoming Loki.

Just spoke with #loki @michaelwaldron about the show and he said that he put every crazy idea he had in the show and he’s all out of crazy ideas because he used them all for Loki! 🤯

Will post the interview when Disney sends it to me! pic.twitter.com/iKZVc56FA2 — The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) June 7, 2021

The lead writer said that fans could expect to have some unexpected guests, and he wouldn’t want to give any specifics so fans can discover the surprise for themselves.

“If they were within the rights, and legal could clear it, there was no reason we couldn’t try and chase them down… Expect the unexpected.”

The Cameo

Marvel movies are expected to bring out something unexpected and have a great blend of known faces and some new ones. But, as of now, we know only three prominent characters from the trailer Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Tom Hiddleston Loki.

There is no MCU veteran that we know of that will appear in the TV series other than Loki himself. This makes it even more probable that there is a lot to this cast than meets the eye and makes the chances of a cameo even higher. Above all, it will be a TV series having God of Mischief at the centre, so Marvel would be looking forward to something mischievous.

Doctor Strange set his sights on #Loki in Thor 3. It could be that he targeted him not because of what he did, but because of what he will do later. #MarvelTheory https://t.co/5p4R0gTZQ1 pic.twitter.com/WrQbYM6HeY — Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 7, 2020

The time travel element of the tv series gives a lot of freedom to the writers to bring in any Marvel face from anywhere. So, it will be stimulating to see who is going to appear in the series. Will Thor appear to his brother’s rescue somewhere, or will it be Doctor Strange playing along with the timelines.

The release of the TV series is expected to answer many questions and solve a lot of mysteries. But, before that happens and even before Loki makes it to the screen, the biggest question is, who will have a cameo in the forthcoming series?

The good part is the wait to discover the secret cameo is not long. The episodes of Loki will start dropping in from 9th June on Disney+.