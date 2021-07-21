Loki Season 1 Enchants With Variants And Surprises With Kang

For all time. Always

Where to begin the praise for Marvel Studios’ Loki? The expansion of MCU on Disney+ might be the most brilliant decision the house of mouse has taken in the past decade. While at the start of the year WandaVision made us believe that this is it, the TV will never be the same, this is the start of the MCU Multiverse. And then Loki creators sort of came in and said, hold my beer…

Loki Season 1 Highlights

Loki welcomes the concept of Variants throughout the series

The God of Mischief is officially bisexual

Time Varience Authority & Time Keepers are in the MCU

Lady Sif & Classic Loki has the best cameos

Kang the Conqueror aka He Who Remains is introduced

MCU Multiverse is wide open

The love and thought Tom Hiddleston put in the character really shows on screen despite being surrounded by so many variants. Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie to the beat, the distrust, ability to con and Loki’s vulnerability – she was able to give it all and then some more. But for this writer, Richard E Grant’s iteration of Classic Loki wins the day. As Hiddleston and Martino get most of the screen time Grant in a fraction of it gives us some closure for the Loki we knew, one who loved his brother… and man did you see that illusion of Asgard and his last laugh!!!

However, the main villain reveal was GLORIOUS! Kang the Conqueror is finally in the MCU, well here he’s dubbed as He Who Remains. But as officially announced Jonathan Majors will return in Antman: Quantumania as Kang. He brought such nuance and subtility to the character that saved a finale that would otherwise fall flat in absence of a grand fight in the final act per Marvel standards.

Marvel Studios’ Loki season 1 is a massive success, while fans had a fair share of mischief the villain reveal was its Glorious Purpose

But Majors, Hiddleston and Martino together are so watchable that they kept us glued to our couches and left us wondering about our own existence. The only grudge we have is not to see Mobius (Owen Wilson) jet skiing his way into Season 2. We didn’t know we needed Loki and Mobius’ bromance till we got it and it was swiftly taken away from us. Another gem of an addition to the cast is Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The ladies in the show are killing it!

Show creator Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron weaved a mystical, magical world for us. And Herron went an extra mile by canonizing Loki as a bisexual person.

A bisexual Loki is a BIG win for LGBTQ people around the world and high time Marvel became more representative.

The addition of variants such as Aligator Loki, Loki-gator if you will, Frog Thor, President Loki, really made the series more enjoyable. Their presence gave us unexpected events we never thought will ever happen in the MCU. I mean, the guts Kid Loki had when he said, I killed Thor – an astonishing moment that is unlikely to repeat any time soon.

We also got Classic Loki’s tale along with the comic-accurate costume. It left some fans with the last laugh who believed the God of Mischief would have escaped Thanos. And escape he did but in a different timeline.

And now let’s talk about Sylvie and Loki’s love story. One could call it narcissism to the extreme, but our Loki is a changed man. ‘I want you to be okay,’ he tells Sylvie. And am sure our Thor won’t be able to recognize his brother if he sees it. Loki and Sylvie had a mixed reaction from fans. Mostly rooting for them while others can’t understand. But their love actually created the Nexus event that started the Multiversal war.

What’s to come next, we don’t know but for now, here’s a deep cut of many characters and plot points that season one has left us with. Below find stories that take a deeper dive into Loki Season 1. While we wait for the next one.

Till then like Stan Lee said, excelsior!

