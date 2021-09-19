Marvel Studios Hawkeye Trailer Promises an Action-packed Christmas

The latest Hawkeye trailer shows both Hawkeye and Kate Bishop and how Hawkeye’s past shows up right in the middle of Christmas.

The much-awaited 1st trailer of Hawkeye was released on September 13. And from the looks of it, we are in for a restless holiday season. Jeremy Renner is back as Clint Barton. Hailee Steinfield arrives as Kate Bishop. And it’ll be bows and arrows along with jingle all the way.

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AmVIEVgsCj — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) September 13, 2021

Marvel Studios Hawkeye conjured excitement with time. During its announcement, it received a lukewarm response. We eventually came to know that the show will see Clint Barton pass on his mantel to Kate Bishop who will be the next Hawkeye, and possibly a member of the future Yong Avengers movie. Then we came to know that we will also have Alaqua Cox as Echo. Furthermore, even before Black Widow arrived, there were rumours that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova would have some involvement in the series.

But the post-credits scene of Black Widow made it clear that her role will be more than just “some involvement.” This also goes on to add the possibility that Valentina Fontaine might also appear since she was the one who gave Yelena her next target i.e. Hawkeye.

Hawkeye Story

As for the story, we cannot deduce much from the first trailer. But the show will borrow from 2015 Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye comic run. This is evident from the explosive van flipping over that has the words “Trust a Bro Moving Company”. The word “Bro” was a common word among the members of the Tracksuit Mafia whom we can also make out in the trailer as wearing red tracksuits. They were the antagonist group in the legendary comic series. Also, we get a glimpse of the 1970s dodge Charger that was Hawkeye’s favourite car in the comic run.

On the other hand, Kate Bishop’s suit resembles that of Hawkeye as Ronin from Avengers: Endgame. So it might be that Clint’s actions as Ronin will bring upon the consequences. And perhaps Kate, using his disguise as a cloak, is carrying out her own missions. This seems to be what will probably get both of them into trouble, bring them face to face and join hands.

Yelena Belova- Enemy or Ally?

The role of Yelena Belova is a mystery still. And it makes sense that we didn’t see her in the 1st trailer since it only introduces the main characters in the Hawkeye storyline. We will probably have her glimpse in the 2nd trailer. For the moment, all that we know is that she holds Barton responsible for her sister Natasha’s death. And with her kind of expertise, we can expect to have another round of fight akin to the one we saw between Nat and Barton in Captain America: Civil War, more of hand-to-hand combat. Although this time, the feelings won’t be mutual.

first look at yelena belova in #hawkeye new trailer pic.twitter.com/n5eeWMcYx1 — gaia⸆⸉✪🧣what if era (@fvreverwinter) September 13, 2021

The Arrival of Kingpin

The rumoured arrival of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin AKA Wilson Fisk (Netflix Daredevil) is the coolest thing to have come out of Hawkeye. With Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch rumoured to have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the arrival of Kingpin does make sense. More so, as both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home will release around the same time. Also, Echo Aka Maya Lopez is Wilson Fisk’s adopted daughter. So if his arrival is imminent, it is rightfully so.

However, we do not know if this Kingpin will be the same one from Daredevil or a new one as there is still a debate going on over whether Netflix shows are MCU canon or not. As for the character itself, Kingpin has a connection to both Daredevil and Spider-Man in the comics.

Hawkeye releases exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24, 2021.