Marvel Erased Brie Larson’s Name From Captain Marvel Sequel

The Marvels is the title of the sequel to Brie Larson’s 2019 box-office smasher Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios released a teaser video with new footage earlier this week, detailing its upcoming shows in Phase 4 and beyond as well as their new release dates. The sizzle reel contained more details about Captain Marvel 2 which has been officially named “The Marvels”, as a reference to the film’s various heroes with the word “Marvel” in their names.

The Marvels of the MCU

Surprisingly, Marvel Took away Brie Larson’s mantle from the sequels title. While it looks like the decision was taken to embrace the cast of the movie. However, it also has the implications to it. We’ve been listening about Larson pleading for equal pay and to be the leading face of the franchise just like Robert Downey Jr but the title of the movie points in a different direction. Much also has to do with Larson’s love hate relationship with the internet. Is this a snub or a tactical decision – its yet to be seen.

Nonetheless, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, might feature an interesting team-up between Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, in the comics, and their first meeting in the comics is a great moment for the film to adapt. Kamala Khan is a hugely successful character who has had a lot of adventures since her debut in 2014. Carol Danvers is her inspiration, and she has even modelled her costume to look like Carol’s old Ms. Marvel outfit.

In January 2020, Marvel reportedly hired WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell to begin drafting a sequel to Captain Marvel. Brie Larson will return as Carol, and considering how vital they were to the first film, you can probably expect Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn to return as Fury and Talos. In August of 2020, Candyman director Nia Costa took the director’s chair from the first film’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

At the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation, Feige revealed Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris (as a grown-up Monica Rambeau) were joining the cast, confirming the film will take place in the modern-day MCU.

The Plot

It’s entirely possible that Captain Marvel 2 could expand on ideas from Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals, given the continued celestial focus post-Endgame. We know the film will feature Earth in some way because Ms. Marvel and Parris’ grown-up Monica Rambeau are joining Carol on this adventure. We also expect Fury’s armada to come into the conversation in the sequel.

Not much is known about the cast or story of The Marvels since the film’s release is still a long way off. Marvel Studios did, however, tease a “cosmic adventure with Carol, Monica, and Kamala” in a newly published synopsis. The following is a copy of the synopsis that was published on Marvel’s website:

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!

The Marvels, based on this synopsis, appears to be a space-faring adventure in the vein of the first Captain Marvel film, which saw Earth at the core of a planetary war between two alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls.

The synopsis does not reveal anything about the story, but it does confirm that Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel will make a feature majorly. Carol and Monica’s relationship, which WandaVision showed might be more complex than first thought, may also be explored further in the sequel.

Marvel released a statement earlier this week stating their intentions for Phase 4. Following a year of no theatrical releases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MCU plans to return to theaters in 2021 with a full slate of films, beginning with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals.