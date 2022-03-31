Marvel Stole Nova Corps Idea From DC’s Green Lantern

Marvel Studios has plans for fan favourite comic character Nova aka Richard Rider. Ever since Avenger: Endgame writer Christopher Markus revealed to the audience about a Nova story arc cut from the movie fans couldn’t wait. During the Infinity Saga events Xandar was decimated by Thanos off-screen so we never really got a chance to see Nova on the big screen. Now Deadline has reported that Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada on board to write.

The trade magazine, however, couldn’t confirm whether it’ll be a series or a movie. Nonetheless, whether it’s a limited series like Moon Knight and WandaVision or a full-length feature film fans will be all on board with MCU’s new hero.

But did you know back in the day Marvel fetched the idea of Nova Corps from DC’s Green Lantern and it has many similarities with the latter? Let’s take a look.

Nova Corps – Green Lantern Comic origin

DC’s Green Lantern to be specific the character Hal Jordan was introduced in the 1940s but the Green Lantern corp was introduced in the 1960s. It was created by Julius Schwartz.

Marvel’s Nova Corps was Created by writer Marv Wolfman, the Corps first appeared in Fantastic Four #205 (April 1979). So DC’s Green lantern corps was at least three decades earlier than Marvel’s Nova Corps.

“In brightest day, in blackest night,

No evil shall escape my sight

Let those who worship evil's might,

Beware my power… Green Lantern's light!”



Cinematic appearances

In live-action, Yalan Gur of Green Lantern Corp appears in a flashback in the 2017 Justice League film. He is seen fighting against Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons but is overpowered and killed by Steppenwolf as his power ring flies off. In Synder’s cut Steppenwolf is replaced with Darkseid however, the scene remains intact.

Furthermore, early in production when Zack Snyder was attached to Justice League, a deleted scene was filmed as another post-credits scene depicting Kilowog and Tomar-Re visiting Bruce Wayne/Batman. It would have teased Green Lantern Corps, but the scene was scrapped both from Snyder Cut and Joss-tice League.

In the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy, which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we get to see Nova Corp for the first time where Glenn Close portrays Nova Prime Irani Rael while John C. Reilly and Peter Serafinowicz play high-ranking officers Corpsman Rhomann Dey and Denarian Garthan Saal respectively.

The Nova Corps are implied to have been annihilated in Avengers: Infinity War alongside the local populace by Thanos. When he invaded and decimated Xandar (off-screen) in search of the Power Stone in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Moreso, Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased fans by revealing a possible Nova storyline that was later cut from the movie.

Similarities

Both Nova Corps and Green Lantern Corps are basically Universal Peace Keeping forces. Their powers are pretty similar Flight, Super-Strength, energy blast, interstellar space travel, force-field generation and energy projection. The source of power for Nova corp is the world mind.

For Green Lantern, it is through their rings that need to be charged from a power source that runs on the willpower of the universe (Central Battery of Oa). Both corps have an archenemy that is a disgraced member of their respective groups (Sinestro for Green Lantern corp, Titus for Nova corp).