Marvel Is Going All Star Wars With MCU Phase 4 & 5

Kevin Feige takes a cue from George Lucas while going galactic in future MCU phases

A trend is starting to develop for The Walt Disney productions just as Lucasfilm become consumed by way of a particular penchant for controversy and lacklustre output. At the same time, Kevin Feige is slowly becoming the most successful producer in the history of cinema by developing a decade-long plot for established superheroes.

Star Wars’ The Last Jedi

Take into account the trajectories of the two studios during the last decade. For Lucasfilm, the development of a Star Wars sequel trilogy and spin-off films finished with essentially no preplanned roadmap. Every film changed and was directed via new teams frequently with those groups being changed mid-production by Lucasfilm studio head, Kathleen Kennedy. Star Wars movies attempted unsuccessfully to cater to Chinese markets, generally at the cost of the overall narrative, while concurrently promoting Hollywood’s version of feminism.

Take The Last Jedi for example- The film had every motive within the international to do a billion in sales. However, Lucasfilm unwisely tried to placate two opposing worldviews. The story is about a young woman who is already better than the finest hero we know in the Star Wars Universe, Luke Skywalker. A Star Wars story that started decades ago.

Western audiences rejected The Last Jedi – because the story disrespected Luke Skywalker, possibly the finest hero in sci-fiction. And so Lucasfilm has limped along ever in view that every attempt they make receives much less and less interest from the fans that they have got left.

Marvel’s Captain Marvel

The trajectory for Marvel Studios was very extraordinary. Up till Captain marvel, each movie that Marvel Studios released had a high grossing output. Positive, there had been a few unlikable films like Ironman 2, but the overall motion changed into up, up, and away. We say “Up until Captain Marvel” because that was the primary movie that indicated Kevin Feige started losing his Midas touch.

After the tremendous achievement of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘, a movie buoyed via the comedic genius of Chris Pratt and the marvel-lous cinematography of James Gunn, Kevin Feige believed a surprise may be successful away from the mainline heroes everybody knew and loved. Despite everything, we believe without a doubt that Feige can turn anything into a blockbuster with his creativity!

I can’t wait! I loved the first two!! https://t.co/Zo45aB1Xis — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 5, 2021

Captain Marvel could be his first attempt, putting a hero into the grand finale of his Marvel Studios decade-long plan, and believing fans might see her up genuinely off of her gender and her instant coronation inside the narrative. And whilst the Captain Marvel film went on to be really successful, the character was ultimately written almost completely out of Endgame, and removed from the title of the Captain Marvel sequel film.

Now that we’re years beyond the grand finale of the Infinity Saga which started the wonder Cinematic Universe, Feige appears intent on producing films from lesser regarded properties. Simultaneously, it is apparent that these movies are following the Lucasfilm modus operandi for unsuccess: cater to the Chinese language (or Indian) audiences at the cost of narrative, at the same time as simultaneously marinating the film inside the Hollywood worldview of postmodern neo marxism.