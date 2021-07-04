Marvel Slips Natalie Portman’s First Look As Mighty Thor

While production on the fourth instalment in Marvel’s God of Thunder franchise might have wrapped up, Marvel is, in typical fashion, being tight-lipped about a lot of the details. Thor 4, which is titled Love & Thunder is set to introduce Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the mighty Thor.

The events of the movie are set to pick up post-blip with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor becoming Odinson and Valkyrie, the new king of Asgard setting out in search of a New Queen. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi who returned to the director’s seat after his work on Thor: Ragnarok was a major success. And he has described Thor: Love & Thunder as being way better.

Although Jane Foster is a pretty popular character in the Thor comics, she hasn’t been in a Marvel Movie since Thor 2. However, it looks like Natalie Portman’s character is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Thor: Love & Thunder is set to follow her transformation from Jane Foster to the Goddess of Thunder. While everyone saw her lift Mjolnir at the last Comic-Con, her costume details have been a secret until now.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Set photos of Jane Foster in full warrior armour recently emerged on the internet, and fans were excited to get a first look at Female Thor’s costume. Printed boldly on a couple of Thor 4 merchandise was an image of ex-Thor aka Odinson, Jane Foster – in her new steely armour and concealing helmet – as well as Valkyrie, as they all stood on a hazy mountain.

The images quickly went viral on the internet with several fans approving of the overall design. Although this might not necessarily be the final sketch for her costume, it’s very unlikely that the official image would be far off.

Natalie Portman isn’t the only one getting more screen time as the movie will also follow the supposed only-surviving Valkyrie as she assumes her new role as King of New Asgard. As the third character in the design triangle, the movie will likely expand on Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) character arc as she searches for a Queen to rule Asgard. Exploring the love triangle while dealing with a dangerous henchman is the perfect script for a producer like Taika Waititi and he has described it as probably the best Marvel movie yet.

Christian Bale as Gorr, The God Butcher

The movie’s Big Bad has been revealed to be God the Gorr Butcher and the intense Christian Bale has been cast for the role. Academy Award winner Russell Crowe has reportedly signed on to play Zeus, while The Guardians of the Galaxy are also expected to make an appearance in the movie.

The Thor: Love & Thunder recently wrapped filming in Australia, although some post production shoots are expected in the coming weeks. More information and costume leaks could emerge before the film’s release date in May, 2022.