Secret Invasion: Nick Fury Returns And How

MCU fans were still recovering from the exciting and intriguing Moon Knight trailer when they realised that it is not the only TV series that will appear on Disney+ in 2022. Recently, we got a new look at Samuel L Jackon aka our very own Nick Fury from Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Another groundbreaking show that will make its grand appearance hopefully this Summer, based on the comic run by the same name, Secret Invasion, where the Skrulls will infiltrate the Earth.

Secret Invasion’s plot

The TV series will be based on the comic of the same name, Secret Invasion and will revolve around the infiltration of Earth by the shape-shifting alien race. In MCU, Skrulls were first seen in Captain Marvel and then in Spider-Man: Far From Home where they imitated Nick Fury and Maria Hill.

The original comic was published in 2008 and revolved around Skrulls who had impersonated several huge MCU faces using their shapeshifting powers. The alien race tried to build their empire and take over the planet.

Kevin Fiege has hinted that the series will be more closely acquainted to MCU than the actual comic book. The plot of Secret Invasion is expected to revolve around the investigations of the cosmic conspiracy by Fury and Talos.

In the MCU, while the multiverse cracks open and we have variants all around Secret Invasion will bring more chaos with our favourite heroes turning out to be secret Skrulls. Fury is dealing with the aftermath of Avengers’ snap but in a cosmic way. Yet the story is set to play out on Earth.

Nick Fury is back with a new look

Also, in the comic the number of characters were huge but in the case of TV series, the cast isn’t huge but impressive. The most familiar face that has been trending on social media these days is Nick Fury.

It’s been a while since the MCU saw Samuel L. Jackson’s, Nick Fury. He was last seen almost three years back in Far Way Home’s credit scene. So, the new TV series will also be bringing back the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

Jackson will play an eye-patchless Nick Fury and will lead the investigation against the Skrulls. Some photos on social media show Fury’s new look in a beard with a big scar on his face. This new [or old if you prefer] scar increases the excitement of the fans even more as Fury is on some sort of space mission.

The cast includes Emilia Clarke

Also, with Secret Invasion, Marvel continues their fan service and brings another Game Of Thrones alum onboard. GOT star Emilia Clarke will be appearing in the upcoming series and was spotted on the sets in the UK. The fans have always wanted to see Clarke play at least one superhero role and have imagined her as several MCU characters.

So, finally, the Mother of Dragons a.k.a Daenerys Targaryen will be making her debut in the MCU. The fans have already taken to social media with speculations and theories if Emilia will be a human or a Skrull.

Alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke, the ‘impressive cast’ of Secret Invasion will include Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Mendelsohn will once again appear as Talos, Smulders will reprise her role as the former Deputy Director of SHIELD, Maria Hill, and Kingsley will be the lead villain.

Theories Are Pouring In

With so many familiar faces the fans have taken to several social media platforms and started sharing pictures from the sets of Secret Invasion. Now, when the show that was announced in 2020 and started filming in September 2021 has come forth, the reign of speculations and theories is just beginning.

The news of the Secret Invasion is another sign that Marvel is not planning to stop the expansion of their Universe anytime soon. With so much on the slate already for 2022, another show added is a treat to the MCU fanatics.

Secret Invasion which is going to be a six-episode long series has no premiere date yet but is expected to premiere in late 2022.