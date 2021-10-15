Marvel Receives Appeal To Make Its TV Shows MCU Canon

In a gesture that we all want to be a part of, an MCU Wiki Community sent a letter to Marvel and requests to keep past shows in the canon.

A loving moderator of the MCU Wiki wrote an 18-page appeal pleading Marvel to keep the Marvel TV shows in the MCU canon. Twitter user BEJT who is a “passionate MCU fan in all its forms” took the step at the right time now that the multiverse has finally opened.

When Sylvie killed He Who Remains at the end of Loki, it led to multiple branches growing out of the Sacred Timeline. From this moment onwards, everything changed in the MCU. Furthermore, with the upcoming movies promising multiverse exploration along with the return of characters from non-MCU franchises, hope took birth that we could see characters from the TV shows in the movies. And the extent of this hope is what has led to this appeal.

PREVIOUS MARVEL TV SHOWS

We have had lots of Marvel shows on both Netflix and Hotstar that are included in the appeal. These include Daredevil, The Punisher, Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Inhumans, The Defenders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger. As of 2020, Marvel shows account for 300 hours of content i.e. 86% of the MCU.

“Marvel Studios tells the stories of the people defining this world, and Marvel Television tells the stories of the people living in the world those people defined.”

The shows contribute to Marvel’s broader storytelling style. There was a time when fans didn’t expect them to be a part of the continuity offered by the movies. But that they took place within the universe was never in question. However, after Netflix dissolved its Marvel shows, Disney+ started rolling out its own, and Marvel began showing signs of a multiversal Phase 4, the anxiety and excitement among fans regarding the validity of their favourite Marvel series in the MCU began to brew.

TAKE ON CANONIZATION

BEJT also highlights a negative possibility. That Marvel president Kevin Feige will just pluck elements from the shows, wrap them up in a different arc and present them in the MCU, and negate the rest completely. This is much like what Marvel has done in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has picked out the villains from the other Spider-Man franchises, and now hopefully Sony’s Venom too. This in a way adds continuity as one moves from those franchises to the MCU. So, in the same way, Feige can claim continuity from the shows as well while wrapping the characters in an MCU arc.

MARVEL’S INFINITE POSSIBILITIES

The world that was of Marvel Television has now become a part of Marvel Studios television at Disney+. There are many shows lined up e.g. Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I am Groot, Loki Season 2, and the untitled Wakandan show as of now. Marvel Studios What If give us a glimpse of the infinite possibilities. So making the previous Marvel shows canon will further add to the possibilities even more. Considering how much more depth such shows are able to carry in them, there may come a time when the whole of the MCU shifts to OTT. On the other hand, the movies can be saved for a big-scale event. For example, those of Avengers: Age of Ultron or Captain America: Civil War or Avengers: Endgame.

Be that as it may, the appeal of BEJT shares our hope for Marvel to expand in the perfect way. For more such possibilities, watch Marvel Studios What If every Wednesday on Disney+.