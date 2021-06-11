Marvel Celebrates Pride With Its Characters Coming Out Of Closet

Eternals will be the first movie to show an LGBTQ character in the form of Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. This is Marvel’s first step towards its diversified superhero community. However, it is important to note that MCU already has a fair share of characters that belong to the LGBTQ community in the comics.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Eternals | Official Teaser

Valkyrie- Bisexual

Our beloved Valkyrie is bisexual. In Marvel’s Fearless defenders series of 2013, she had an on-off relationship with Dr Annabelle Riggs. She was an archaeologist who made it clear that she was attracted to Valkyrie. They even kiss in the first issue! When Riggs confesses her love for Valkyrie, she says, “I have lived for millennia… Do you believe you are the first person I’ve rescued — man or woman — who has rewarded me with a kiss?” Annabelle eventually dies and Valkyrie is devastated and in all her rage and anger, literally brings Annabelle back to life, and they end up sharing one body.

The "love" in #ThorLoveandThunder more likely refers to Valkyrie than Thor; she will be searching for her queen in the MCU sequel. Valkyrie, played by @TessaThompson_x, would be the first openly LGBTQ+ lead character in the MCU.https://t.co/1nO7aGd29L pic.twitter.com/6gLrjyJ5rY — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 1, 2021

In the MCU, Taika Waititi even shot a brief scene for Thor: Ragnarok that showed a woman coming out of Valkyrie’s quarters on Sakaar, suggesting her sexuality. Thompson has also said, in interviews, that one of the many women who die in Valkyrie’s flashback was her lover. But any such hints towards her sexuality were cut from the film.

In San-Diego comic-con 2019, however, Tessa Thompson stated that after Avengers: Endgame, where she became the new ruler of Asgard as appointed by Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder will follow Valkyrie in her love plot. She said, “As new king, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.” Kevin Feige has also confirmed Valkyrie’s sexuality, which thus makes her a part of Marvel’s LGBTQ community.

Loki: Gender-fluid

Marvel comic history has a lot of references to Loki’s gender fluidity that make him an essential member of Marvel’s LGBTQ family. And we can pretty much agree that Loki’s shape-shifting ability is not limited to just masculine appearances, as it has been all this while in the MCU, but also feminine.

#Loki's "real power" will be explored "from a ‘pure superhero abilities’ perspective" in the upcoming Disney+ series, promises writer @MichaelWaldron! Full quote: https://t.co/frBPmvoUx2 pic.twitter.com/9LFOkAYuMa — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 27, 2021

The Original Sin series of 2014, by Ewing and Jason Aaron, provide further details to prove Loki’s LGBTQ nature. One such instance from the series is when Loki becomes a female to camouflage in Heven, a place ruled by angels that has a female-run caste system. He even gains the title of “Mistress of Strategies.” Another strong proof is when Odin addresses his children: “My son and my daughter and my child who is both.” Will Loki reveal his sexuality in his upcoming solo series Loki? Let’s wait and watch.

Korg: Gay

Korg, portrayed brilliantly by Taika Waititi himself, is gay in the comic “Planet Hulk” storyline. Just like in Thor: Ragnarok, Korg meets Hulk when they are forced to face each other in a gladiator match on Sakaar.

That's a wrap on Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder"! ❤️ ⚡ See what @TaikaWaititi and @chrishemsworth had to say: https://t.co/VaBIawVUhb — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 2, 2021

While in the film, Korg has Miek with him; in the comics, he had Hiroim, another male gladiator. In the comics, they are freed by Silver Surfer and become Hulk’s allies, forming the group Warbound. After they escape from Sakaar, “The Incredible Hulks” storyline shows Korg and Hiroim form a romantic relationship, thus making their way into Marvel’s LGBTQ arc.

Ayo- Lesbian

Ayo, whom we last saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, falls in love with Aneka, who is the general of the Dora Milaje in the “World of Wakanda” storyline. Marvel’s official description of the 2016 comic read: “What happens when your nation needs your hearts and minds, but you already gave them to each other?” The story is described as “a Wakandan love story.”

Danai Gurira will return for Black Panther 2 and a Disney Plus spin-off series https://t.co/7YVBtNqvHH pic.twitter.com/5fJgu7W2Ng — Newsarama (@Newsarama) May 28, 2021

As a matter of fact, Okoye who was the onscreen general of the Dora Milaje can be seen as a version of Aneka. This is in sync with Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson, according to whom, the makers of Black Panther cut a flirtatious scene between Okoye and Ayo from its final version. Can we see her sexuality explored more in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, adding it to MCU’s LGBTQ universe? Let’s hope we do.

Captain Marvel- Lesbian

Multiple characters throughout history have carried the title of Captain Marvel. Caron Danvers, of MCU, is straight. But one iteration (The Captain Marvel (vol. 5) series) is Phyla-Vell, a lesbian, who is the artificially-created daughter of Mar-Vell. In #25 of the series, Phyla-Vell admits that she is attracted to Heather Douglas AKA Moondragon and their tragic love story is an essential part of the arc.

Phyla-Vell is indeed relevant to the MCU storylines. She helped the Avengers destroy Ultron and later became one of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The makers of Captain Marvel took the liberty and turned the Kree man Mar-Vell, who is the original Captain Marvel, into a woman. And so we can assume that they can bring together aspects of different Captain Marvels and in doing so, add Phyla’s sexuality into Carol Danvers in upcoming The Marvels. This brings Carol Danvers into the LGBTQ family of Marvel as well.

Other than these, many more LGBTQ superheroes in MCU have high chances of their sexual revelation. This includes America Chavez (lesbian), Wiccan (gay), Deadpool (pansexual), Hercules (gay), Ice-Man (gay), and Mystique (bisexual). All these characters now belong to Marvel. So there is a possibility that we will see their true sexual orientation in the distant future of MCU.