Marvel’s Moon Knight Is Bringing Avengers From Hell

Moon Knight is in London and it is a big deal!

If you’ve followed Moon Knight in Marvel Comics even a little bit, you know that he along with Spiderman, Vanisher, and others operate from New York. But the Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight trailer clearly had a London backdrop which means there’s going to be a substantial change in the very basics of his background and future possibilities.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight | Official Trailer | Disney+

So, Moon Knight has no significant connection with the city of London?

The answer is not that simple!

Moon Knight [Oscar Isaac] being in London might seem like a missable detail but Marvel Studios don’t include details without a plan ahead. The trailer hints that at least the first season of Moon Knight is going to take place in London and this can be a part of the ‘greater’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Midnight Sons In The Making

The Eternals and Black Knight [Kit Harington] are marvel characters situated in London and the Post credit scene of Eternals also depicted Dane Whitman meeting Blade [Mahershala Ali] – which means both these characters might be seen together very soon. It might be a possibility that Moon Knight also gets along with these two to form a trio for much bigger adventures.

And all this is more than just a fan theory because we’ve seen these characters operating together in Marvel Comics. In fact ‘Midnight Sons’ comic has a much bigger team including Moon Knight along with Doctor Strange, Blade, Vanisher, Ghost Rider, and many other characters who are connected with the themes of hell, vampires, werewolves, etc.

Supernatural threats ahead marvel fans!

Now, since Blade is on its way and we just went through the Midnight Sons’ storyline it was being speculated that Ethan Hawke – who is going to play the antagonist – will be the ‘Dracula’ but in the trailer, he is out in daylight with people around him and bodyguards which makes him some kind of cult leader which marvel later announced that he was playing Arthur Harrow.

Ethan Hawke says his villain in 'Moon Knight' was influenced by a psychiatrist and a cult leader



'I love the [villains] who believe that they're a good person and that's why they have to kill you. That, I find really terrifying'



(via @EW | https://t.co/GaXGTD3lGj) pic.twitter.com/9sRcjrbXYW — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 24, 2022

But, here’s the twist. Everybody knows Marvel loves to play the game of keeping their fans betwixt and between till the show is out.

Who is Arthur Harrow?

Arthur Harrow is not a prominent villain in the comics and there is speculation that Ethan Hawke is actually either playing Randall Spector – the brother of Marc Spector who actually turned against his own brother and gained some supernatural powers to turn into Shadow Knight.

Or Ethan Hawke might be playing the Sun King. As Moon Knight derives his supernatural powers from the Moon God – Khonshu, the Sun King derives it from Amon Ra who is the father of Khonshu or Moon God. And, since Marvel Comics doesn’t mention the Sun King by a name of his own, it is possible that Arthur Harrow is just the name of that character who’ll turn out to be in reality – The Sun King.

Another possible villain in this series is a supernatural being or a monster that isn’t human as we saw at the end of the trailer when Moon Knight is thrashing a monster-like creature.

The villain might be someone or something whose fight is Khonshu and not Marc Spector, which is why Khonshu seeks Marc’s help.