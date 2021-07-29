Marvel’s Kevin Feige Is Fed Up Of Making Multi-Movie Deals With Actors

MCU gives up on contractual obligation fashion. Kevin Feige makes sure that the new movie will see a new cast in the MCU.

Long-term contracts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem to be yesterday’s topic now. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios has said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that MCU is giving up on long-term contracts.

Kevin Feige Offers Insight Into How #MarvelStudios Expands the #MCU and how much influence the directors and writers have on its growth!

MCU is done with Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Evans

Samuel L. Jackson, popular as Nick Fury or Chris Evans, famous as Captain America, had signed for a long duration. Samuel L. Jackson had signed up for nine films in MCU in 2009, while Chris Evans signed for six. Kevin has come up with the proposal of ending these long trials.

Feige believes that this minor change will bring a significant difference in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Giving up long-term policy will get people who will be thrilled to be part of the MCU and not the ones who play their roles just because of the contract.

The MCU actors might feel trapped because of the strict contract. And, new ties will enable Marvel to welcome new faces to become fans’ new favourites, which will also increase the fan base. Hence, the habit of locking stars for several films must be stopped. Kevin Feige said,

“What we want is people who are excited to be a part of this universe, and who are excited to do more, and not be trapped by contractual obligations.”

"What we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations." – MCU head Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios has seen adverse effects of such long ties in the form of Robert Downey Jr., popular as Iron Man. After continuous appearances and becoming fans’ favorite, he sparkled more than Marvel.

Black Widow breaks the reign of TV series

The change has already started reflecting in the upcoming MCU Phase 4 movies. All the movies like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ or the recently released Black Widow are entirely independent of the MCU.

Black Widow, which was released on 9th July, brings back Natasha Romanoff, who died in the Avengers: Endgame. The catch is she appears back when she has her past, which has often been shown in Marvel movies, she returns to reunite with her adoptive family.

Black Widow is the movie that is breaking the TV series reign for Marvels. After some consecutive Marvel series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, Black Widow, which was delayed due to the pandemic, has finally made its way.

Turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All the upcoming movies are hardly dependent on the past films and bring forth an entirely new scenario with a wholly new cast. The introduction of the new cast clearly shows that Marvel is sure of cutting ties with the same faces.

The new faces will not let any superhero face become the face of Marvel and bring an incredibly diverse cast in every next movie. With Phase 4 on the door, some famous faces will gain superpowers and become a part of the MCU force.

Kevin’s decision can prove to be a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU fans will get to see new faces from diverse backgrounds and people who would like to live that role rather than doing it just as a contractual obligation. And, at the same time, it proves to be fans’ favourite moment too.