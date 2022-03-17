Marvel Is Digging Its Own Grave With Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is in development and will be set in the MCU. But the question is how will Marvel handle such an R-rated character?

Deadpool 3 is happening in the MCU. While details are under wraps, we can be sure that the movie will take Marvel towards its more visceral direction. As Shakespeare said, blood will have blood. Right?

The announcement of Deadpool 3 absolutely had to come from Ryan Reynolds. Otherwise, what’s the point? And to have Shawn Levy direct it is like the perfect red cherry on a chimichanga. To have Deadpool arrive at the MCU means that there will be a drastic turn of events for the better. We already know about him, his attitude, and his humor. And quite frankly, we haven’t had someone like that after Tony passed away. Furthermore, his ability to break the fourth wall will certainly be a plus. Imagine Pool telling Doctor Strange to leave his London address 221B Baker Street to him in his will. Something like this is bound to happen. And with Shawn Levy directing it, humor will be a must.

Watch: End Credits Scene | Deadpool 2 (2018) Time Travel

The Hollywood Reporter got the exclusive about Levy directing the film as well as Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick writing the script. And the way Reynolds offered us the proof by sharing a picture of Deadpool standing next to his two other characters from Levy’s movies (Free Guy and The Adam Project) is his very own “maximum effort”.

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

Merc with a Mouth in the MCU

Deadpool is in the MCU. We get it. But now what? How will his story go forward? In Deadpool 2’s mid-credits scene, we did see him hop realities, which is equivalent to him travelling across the multiverse. This he does with the help of Cable’s now-repaired time device. So, it might as well allow him to enter the MCU. Deadpool can also become a part of the MCU canon.

After all, we did observe a helicarrier at the end of Deadpool (2016). This destroyed helicarrier can be one of the many from the events of Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014). Or, to better suit Deadpool, the writers might tweak his character a bit to make things work for him in the MCU. And thus make him more MCU-like. See what they did with J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson?

Who ever made this fan poster saw the future😅 Free Guy director Shawn Levy in talks to Direct DEADPOOL 3 (Via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/WiatETknJL — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 11, 2022

MORE FROM DKODING: Parents Blame Daredevil For Tarnishing Disney Brand

Is Hugh Jackman Returning?

According to the latest reports, Shawn Levy wants to bring together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Talking about reuniting these two actors, he stated, “I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a ***** who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and that will be me.” We have already had both Logan and Wade Wilson together on the big screen. And we know how much Hugh and Ryan love and respect each other. So, we can hope to see them together, isn’t it?

#Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy wants to put Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together.



"I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a boy who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together."



Our Deadpool and Wolverine moment?? pic.twitter.com/xwDGLZDbV1 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) March 11, 2022

Deadpool Not Happening Until 2023

While Deadpool 3 is happening, production won’t begin until 2023. Both MCU and Shawn Levy have a lot on their plates. MCU has Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and Secret invasion. Levy is working on Stranger Things 4 and All the Light You Cannot See. Also, with Deadpool 3, the MCU will establish a more R-rated slate as its base.

This doesn’t gel well with Disney’s overall brand image and neither has Marvel Studios shown any firm proof of introducing the X-Men in the MCU. Though it was stated that Deadpool 3 will be R-rated, nothing else was added to the details any further. So sorting all this will take time too. But hopefully, Ryan Reynolds will be able to pull things off the right way. After all, it was him who green-lighted a Deadpool movie in the first place.

Meanwhile, The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix.