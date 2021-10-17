Marvel Is Cancelling Avengers With The Eternals

Marvel’s Eternals which will be the third major release in phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe, and directed by Academy-award-winning Chloe Zhao is waiting in the lobby of release for quite some time. Despite several teasers and trailers that managed to throw fandoms out of the loop, the overall plot of the film remains under covers. However, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has teased that the events unfolding in ‘Eternals’ will have a ripple effect and will set the tone for future projects changing the Avengers universe forever.

Kevin Feige reveals that one of the reasons they moved forward with ‘ETERNALS’ was Chloé Zhao’s fascinating pitch.



Chloé Zhao also teases that she will bring some of her “deep, strong, manga roots” into ‘ETERNALS’.



FEIGE AND CHLOE ZHAO’S TEASE

In recent Eternal’s featurette, Marvel studio’s president Kevin shed light on the core plotline of the movie. He mentions that the movie that is set on a base of thousands of years span, will intensively explore the narrative of post Hulk snap. Effectively, when Banner brought back half of the population after Thanos’ lunacy.

Zhao who sat down with Fandango breaks down Feige’s statement. She describes the blip as some event that has caused “this huge ecological implication” resultantly prompting these mighty hero immortals to “get back to work”. Chloe shares,

Well, let’s see… I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials.

She further adds, “I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU.” Fresh details by the director also revealed that Eternals will be the longest MCU movie to date again surpassing the run time of Avengers 4. Also, will feature two post-credit scenes only giving weight to their tease about the importance of the movie holistically. She says,

“You know, it’s ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years. A lot is going on.” She further adds, “Don’t just stay for the first one [post-credit scene]— also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you,”

TRAILING THE SIMILAR AXIOM AS SHANG-CHI

Eternals is a standalone film with Gemma Chan’s character Sersi torch bearing the narrative accompanied by A-listers like Angeline Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Maddens, and Kit Harrington. The official synopsis of the film reveals it to be focusing on two timelines. Ostensibly, offering enough space to juggle between the different periods.

In the previous Marvel project, Simu Liu’ Shang-chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, the narrative ushered to the audience the mystery of Ten Rings artefacts. The upcoming impressive cast ensembled Eternals will continue the trend-forward and delve deeper into this. It will majorly toy around Celestials, Deviants, and Cosmos and establish the origin and the motivations.

This is identical to the previous phases of Marvel wherein the Guardian of the Galaxy sets the tone by dishing out the infinity stones conundrum and then in future projects further shaping and settling them.

Evidently, through this Eternals will turn into a tipping point for the upcoming phases, nudging the fans to grasp the new aspects and meaning set forth by it.

Eternals is slated for theatrical release on November 5th, 2021.