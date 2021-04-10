Marvel Is Hiding Charlie Hunnam’s Wolverine Casting

For fans Charlie Hunnam seems to be the perfect fit to play MCU’s Wolverine but how does the studio feel about it

As Marvel rolls out its Phase four projects, CEO and president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has put in a lot of effort in galvanizing massive attention for the TV shows. However, when he recently spoke to Collider, the question that made the most buzz was who Marvel had chosen to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Watch: Kevin Feige on ‘WandaVision’, ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Secret Invasion’, and More

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Legacy

Jackman hung up his Wolverine boots in 2017 after completing a drama-filled Wolverine Trilogy. For 16 years, Jackman held the role of the clawed X-Men and gave us one of the finest adaptations of a comic book character on screen. After a much-criticized X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, Jackman also starred in 2013’s The Wolverine before going out on a high in 2017’s R-rated Logan.

One would think after thousands of interviews on playing #Wolverine I’d be immune to the bait of being asked to leave my chair. Not so. #Storyboards @YouTube @Marvel @JoeQuesada pic.twitter.com/nUAYRsrnkz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 22, 2020

Jackman shares a Guinness World Record for longest-serving live-action Marvel superhero with Charles Xavier’s Patrick Stuart. They both made their first appearance in The X-Men(2000) and co-starred in Logan(2017) to cap almost two decades of superhero-dom. Although we wish Jackman could play Wolverine forever, all good things do come to an end.

Charlie Hunnam The New Wolverine

However, fans have wasted no time setting about finding his replacement. Several polls have been held on social media on who would carry on the Wolverine torch perfectly. While Tom Hardy has been a favourite for a while to succeed Hugh Jackman, Charles Hunnam has also been touted as another fitting option for the role. The Sons of Anarchy and King Arthur star seems to have done enough to impress fans, with many taking to social media to give their approval to his selection.

Who’s your favorite non-MCU actor that you would love to see a join Marvel Studios project?

What character would you choose for them bring to life? pic.twitter.com/4bm00TOClR — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 22, 2021

Earlier this week, fan page Marvelous Realm posed the question: “Who’s your favourite non-MCU actor that you would love to see a join Marvel Studios project? What character would you choose for them bring to life?”

The majority of the comments suggested Hunnam as a perfect fit for the role of Wolverine- or the Human Torch. Besides, considering Tom Hardy already plays Venom somewhere in the MCU, it would seem like the path is clear for Hunnam to be the likely replacement for everyone’s favourite X Men.

The MCU CEO however debunked all the rumours, stating very precisely that no actor had yet been cast in the Wolverine role. “You know how much I love the X-Men,” Feige said. “I already said that’s where I started. I can’t tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally”.

The fact that Marvel Studios notoriously try to hide its high-profile castings makes us wonder whether it’s one of those things. After all, we all have been to Madripoor in The Falcon and Winter Soldier – a show that is thematically dealing with Super-Soldiers. Till very recently Tatiana Maslany denied her casting as She-Hulk only for Feige to announce it later. Although no replacement has been confirmed, Marvel Studios will likely be keeping tabs on public opinion when they are ready. Apart from Hardy and Hunnam, several other actors shortlisted for the role include The hobbit duo; Aidan Turner and Richard Armitage.

Marvel President Kevin Feige further revealed that the studios already had projects lined up for the next 5 to 6 years. And with crossovers already happening, it’s safe to predict that Jackman’s replacement would arrive sooner than later.

Although it’s hard to vouch for anyone adapting the Wolverine role as well as Hugh Jackman,