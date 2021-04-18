Deadpool Is Animated, But Ryan Reynolds Is Furious At Marvel

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to resurrect in upcoming marvel R-rated animated series

Disney’s acquisition of Fox studios in 2018 meant that all TV shows and films in the pipeline at the time of takeover were going to have to undergo further scrutiny under new management. Of course, this led to the shelving – or downright cancelling – of a handful of shows. As at that time, talks were well underway between FX Productions, ABC Signature Studios and Marvel Television about the production of an animated Deadpool series. The proposed 10-episode series was given the green light by FX and was to be produced by Donald Glover and his Atlanta co-star/brother, Stephen Glover.

However, after over a year in development, the project was shelved indefinitely on the grounds of ‘creative differences’ between the Glover brothers and the studio management. This was to the dismay of fans and stars alike who were looking forward to seeing how Glover would imprint his unique creativity on the Merc-with-a-Mouth. Live-action Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, expressed regret that the series wasn’t approved for production. “I would’ve loved to have seen what he did with that” Reynolds said.

Watch: MARVEL STUDIOS DEADPOOL RYAN REYNOLDS ANIMATED SERIES | Report and Reaction

A New Deadpool Animated series with Ryan Reynolds

While Reynolds never got his wish to see Glover’s adaptation of Deadpool, he could be getting a chance to bring Wade Wilson into an animated Deadpool series. While there have been no extensive details, Bubbleblabber reports that Disney is privately in talks with 20th Television Studio concerning an animated R-rated Deadpool series. The adult animation news site further revealed that Ryan Reynolds is expected to star in the series. This was further corroborated by industry insider Charles Murphy.

Reynolds, who is ready for Deadpool 3, played the foul-mouthed character so well in Deadpool 1 & 2, the character went from being a low budget reboot to a box office smasher. Reynolds is currently working on a third Deadpool movie which is expected to tie into Marvel’s timeline since they now exist in the same universe. The Merc-with-a-Mouth is certainly no stranger to the animation world. He has appeared in several animation series such as Ultimate Spiderman and several comic issues of The Avengers.

Disney Foraying into Adult Content

Disney’s intention to expand on its adult content production was reiterated by the launch of Disney+ Star for international audiences. It also doesn’t come as a surprise that 20th Television Studio is being considered for developing the series considering their track record with shows like “Family Guy”, “Central Park” & “Bob’s Burgers”.

Marvel Studios has already expressed intent to delve into animated shows with its first animated show – the What If…? Series – already in production. Other animated shows currently in development include “Power Pack”, “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”, “M.O.D.O.K”.

Related: 5 Ways ‘R’ Rated Deadpool Can Make His MCU Debut

Deadpool Animated Series Production

FX Productions will also be partnering with Marvel Studios on the animated Deadpool series project while Hulu is being considered for distribution in the US. FX Productions’ cable network FXX already hosts a couple of adult animated shows including Archer, so you can be assured of proper adult-oriented content.

Ryan Reynolds reveals the original plot for 21st Century Fox’s #DeadPool3.



“Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real.”



(via: @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/lWbxVEKvwl — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) January 28, 2021

Speaking at the Television Critics Association back in 2018, FX CEO John Landgraf had spoken of the possibility of reviving the Deadpool animated series project. “I think that Marvel will revive it, because they have the rights.” Landgraf said back then. “They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically.”

Former Disney CEO, Bob Iger had previously assured fans that the Studio will continue to make more Deadpool movies. This assurance was not empty, as Deadpool 3 production began with new writers not long ago. However, it will be a while before we get more details about the plot considering Marvel’s movie schedule for Phase 4 & 5. Furthermore, while we know Ryan Reynolds is a busy man the question is would he be up to make a Deadpool animated series or will Marvel force him to get on with the project.