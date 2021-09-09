Marvel Confirms Sinister Six For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Not just Doc Ock, Green Goblin or Electro, it is time the Sinister Six become part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home has already taken the MCU fans on such a rollercoaster that it won’t be wrong to believe that Spider-Man will be Marvel’s biggest blockbuster in 2021. The movie would probably mark an end to the Spider-Man streak as his contract of three solo films with Sony comes to an end.

Doc Ock is back

MCU fans have flooded their social media handles and the entire internet has gone crazy after the trailer became viral. All the hype and pomp is not because Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are in action. There are more familiar faces to take the fans on a sinusoidal ride.

When we think of the familiar faces they are the villains we refer to. The long teaser brings back and confirms the Spider-Man 2 villain, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus with his robotic tentacles. He appears out of the smoke in his signature coat and sunglasses speaking in his evergreen accent, “Hello”, Peter.

Doc Ock is not the only villain making his way back, though he seems to be the only one to show his face. But, sometimes a face is not important to show your presence. Amidst the trailer, all the MCU fans got a glimpse of the Green Goblin’s pumpkin bomb.

Not one or two, but three villains

The pumpkin bomb that comes rolling down the road is a clear sign that shows Green Goblin will be there in the movie and add to the chaos. The fans expect Norman Osborn will be back but the character who is going to play that is not yet revealed, and nobody knows if Willem Dafoe will return to reprise his role as the Green Goblin.

If you thought two villains were enough for this blockbuster, Marvel didn’t think so. There are places in the teaser that show flashes of lightning which is not something natural. It is a clear sign that signals towards the return of Electro. I noticed more closely the flashes don’t look natural they are yellowish which even strengthens the claim of Electro returning to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Electro was another unforgettable Spider-Man villain played by Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Some sources suggest Foxx will reprise his role in the movie and the lightning was just a shout out to the Marvel fans.

Finally : Sinister Six!

Spider-Man: No way home seems to be the movie that will be villains and just villains. The lightning that struck also had a sandstorm with it, which if thought about reminds of Spider-Man 3’s villain Sandman played by Thomas Haden Church.

To the MCU fanatics who have seen the trailer over and over, they can also spot the appearance of The Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man. Now, when five villains can be spotted, hoping for a sixth antagonist is a must. And, this is how the long time awaited Sinister Six will make a way to this movie.

MCU fans expected all the three Spider-Mans in the trailer, but Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield cannot be seen anywhere. According to speculations, there is a lot to be revealed yet, Matt Murdock has yet to be shown as Peter Parker’s lawyer and mark his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is a lot that is yet to be revealed and fans are looking forward to it in the upcoming trailers of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The final movie will hit the theatres in December 2021, so it is going to be a long wait.