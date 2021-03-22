HOLLYWOOD

Is Martian Manhunter The Key To Restore The Snyder-verse

Martian Manhunter
Priyank Singh
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
How DC's Upcoming Flash Movie Introduces Multiverse
No Newer Articles