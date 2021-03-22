Is Martian Manhunter The Key To Restore The Snyder-verse

There’s a war coming… So what’s next for Martian Manhunter after the Justice League cameo

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out everywhere the director spoke about what Martian Manhunter was doing in ending his cut. The 300 director is on a spree to explain various aspects of the Justice League what certain cameos meant and how it set up the sequels. While there’s no word on a sequel certainly, Snyder had plans. And very exciting ones at that now we see them in a new light.

How many movies did Zack Snyder originally intend to make?

“When I made the film originally, it was part of a five-part trilogy,” Snyder said. His new version of Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max on 18th March, is the middle part of his intended 5-movie-arc, preceded by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. “There were two more episodes of the Justice League to be shot.”

Snyder remains optimistic about the future of his Justice League sequels, saying that, “I didn’t think I’d be here talking about [a restored] Justice League, so never say never.” But he revealed that adding Martian Manhunter was a choice he made very late in the production process.

WHY SUPERMAN’S RETURN IN ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE MATTERS

Zack Snyder had a massive cliffhanger ending

The director also revealed a massive spoiler for the future Justice League films if they ever got made – Batman dies. Yes, you read that right. Ben Affleck’s Batman dies in the Justice League series if Zack went on to finish his 5-movie-arc.

So what we see at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a culmination of all of Batman’s Knightmare scenes which are the warning signals which tell him what will happen to incase Darkseid successfully uses the Anti Life equation and controls the earth, turning it into an apocalyptic future. In the scene at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see that Batman, Deathstroke, Joker, Mera, Cyborg, and Flash are the only ones who have still survived Darkseid’s invasion.

What we see in the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a culmination of all of Batman’s Knightmare.

General Swanwick was Martian Manhunter all along

After this dream, Bruce Wayne wakes up to find a green alien at his house. Who is none other than Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter. The green alien from mars thanks Bruce for uniting the earth’s heroes. He also tells him he will join the Justice League after realizing he has a stake in this world. So it is safe to assume that Martian Manhunter will join the Justice League in the future.

Lennix previously appeared in both Batman v Superman and Man of Steel as a U.S. military commander General Swanwick. In the Snyder Cut, this military character is revealed to be a disguise for this powerful figure from mars. “The whole thing is that Swanwick, the whole time, has been Martian Manhunter,” Snyder said.

01010110 01101001 01100011 01110100 01101111 01110010 00100000 01010011 01110100 01101111 01101110 01100101 pic.twitter.com/GvsHLDhbSO — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 21, 2021

What did the Cliffhanger ending mean?

The scene starts by showing all the Darkseid’s ships ruling the earth and then Mera telling how she will revenge Aquaman’s death. Joker and Batman have a conversation in which Joker questions Batman on who he is and what he has become. In the end, we see Superman who Deathstroke mentions has found them. This is a superman affected by the anti-life equation used on him by Darkseid.

The Anti-Life Equation has the power to dominate the will of any sentient race in addition to reality-altering powers that twist and distort freedom over life and death. It derives its name from the fact that “if someone possesses absolute control over you—you’re not alive.” So in this future where Darkseid has killed almost all of the superheroes, he uses superman to carry out his tasks, during which superman spots the resurgence led by Batman’s team.