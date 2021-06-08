Martez Sisters Take Over Bad Batch Episode 6

Bad Batch’s “Decommissioned” is all around Wrecker’s migraines that start to erupt and all the fun gets sapped as we aggregately pause our breathing and wait for what’s coming next.

Wrecker got hit on the head truly hard this week, which brought the Bad Batch’s imposing secret weapon to his knees as he battled against his Kamino-introduced inhibitor chip—the very chip that turned Crosshair towards the Empire in the premiere a month and a half back.

Normally, he shakes it off in the time of need. Could also be because there are more than 10 episodes left in the series and we need more Wreck-age. All things considered, Wrecker’s noggin was the greatest thing on the agenda for “Decommissioned”, a Bad Batch episode directed by Nathaniel Villanueva and written by Amanda Rose Muñoz.

A word of advice

Tech and Echo make Omega understand the value of the tactical droids, from their personal experience of successful battles and the right way to defeat the clones that are guarding the Empire.

The Decommissioning facility break-in

The Bad batch is planning to break into the Decommissioning facility that is guarded by the droids but the legendary five manage to sneak into the dark plat full of mismatching gantries, burbling magma pools, and droids being hauled around on snares and transports.

Re-enter Martez Sisters

Exciting? Rafa and Trace Martez make a comeback, they meet at a similar Corellian decommissioning office as the Bad Batch. The Martez sister were last seen attempting to mark their own position in the galactic empire prior to vanishing totally from the seventh season of The Clone Wars. It would appear to be a wildly coincidental event that the Martez Sisters and the Batch would meet exactly when Hunter’s mercenary gig was starting to come through.

The Disruption in the plan

Rafa Martez makes a move on Omega and disarms her. The scurffle alarms the facility, detecting a security breach. Moving onto completely shutting down the facility, trapping the Martez sisters and the Clone Force 99 inside with the dangerous police droids who respond to the alarm.

The Bigger risk

The most exciting part of the episode wsa when Wrecker hits his head in the wall again and starts acting like Crosshair. “Decommissioned” may fill a need to the bigger account desires of The Bad Batch, at any rate as far as Wrecker’s present mind boggle and Hunter’s battle with discovering wellbeing and security for the team.

The Ultimate Escape

By the end of the episode, Everybody was able to escape the facility with the help of the tactical droid. Tech copies the data and uses the head to activate the droid to fight the other police droid units.

The Bad Batch is as yet rearranging the Hunter/Omega story from Clone Force 99.Tech, Echo, and Wrecker, regardless of what they suffer from one scene to another, consistently wind up saving the day before the end of the credits. The Martez sister Trace was seen explaining the data of the hologram to somebody. Who was she talking to?

We think it’s Rex.

