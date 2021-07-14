Can Margot Robbie Redeem Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie became a breakout star after starring in legendary director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Since then she has shown her acting prowess in numerous big-budget movies. Nominated twice for Academy Awards she is also a producer and also fan-favourite Harley Quinn. She returns to be a part of James Gunn’s upcoming DC movie- The Suicide Squad.

New images of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in #TheSuicideSquad ♦️💫 pic.twitter.com/5QewP4Z3cR — Harley's Hectic Haven of HaHaHas♦️ (@QuinntabulousMF) July 12, 2021

Robbie’s Journey to become Harley Quinn

Robbie burst onto the scene with her phenomenal performance as Naomi Lapaglia in one of Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorcese’s biggest hits, The Wolf of Wall Street back in 2013. She then teamed up with Will Smith in Focus. But she gained popularity in pop culture after singing as Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

While the reception to the film was mixed, it was a massive hit, bringing in more than 700 million dollars in box office revenue. The general audience seemed to love Robbie’s portrayal as Harley Quinn which paved the way for more movies of her.

Designing Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn returns in The Suicide Squad

Robbie then returned in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey. Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Mary Elizbeth Winstead’s Huntress, and Ewan Mcgregor’s Black Mask were the only bright spots in a very mediocre DC movie. The film failed to break even after grossing only 200 million on a budget of 100 million, which means the movie didn’t make any profit.

Fortunately for Robbie, this wasn’t the end of her beloved Harley Quinn. Although the 2016 version of Suicide Squad by David Ayer was commercially successful, due to Warner’s constant interference it meant that the project was critically panned due to the movie having a very confusing storyline and theme which didn’t match with what David Ayer had shot. So after Disney fired James Gunn, Warner wasted no time in bringing in Gunn for a DC project. He chose The Suicide Squad to be his next grand anti-hero villain mashup movie.

Robbie on playing Harley Quinn

“Something I noticed about Harley from the start is she’s always going to have more fun when she’s in a group dynamic,” says Robbie. “I’ve always said putting Harley on her own would be like putting a kid on a playground on their own. It’s never going to be as fun as when it’s populated with other kids to play with. [When she’s] in a group you’re always going to see the most come out of her personality because she’s got people to play with and pick apart or fall in love with or backstab or whatever. She’s always decided how she feels about the people around her and then acts accordingly, which is always unpredictable.”

Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. 🤯 See it in theaters on the big screen August 6! pic.twitter.com/HdKegOhm2Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

Robbie’s confident in Suicide Squad

Once again, the most-wanted inmates of Belle Reve prison (The Suicide Squad) will be sent on a one-way, off-the-books mission – in this case to the fictional South American dictatorship of Corto Maltese – but this time it’ll have the feel of a 1970s war movie. “I wanted to have that feeling of those 1960s war caper films, so I wanted these big sets,” Gunn explains.

There is a massive cast involved in the film, featuring Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the first film with Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Sylvester Stallone being the new additions. Margot Robbie will be seen in The Suicide Squad which is scheduled to release on August 6th, 2021.