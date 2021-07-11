Margot Robbie redemption for Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is now iconic as Harley Quinn. While Harley was mostly known to hardcore DC fans, Robbie’s portrayal as the bubbly and funny anti-hero has made her one of the most famous DC anti-heroes on the big screen. Harley will next be seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad so let us take a look at what the character is and what Robbie brings out in her.

Watch: Official The Suicide Squad Trailer

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harley Quinn’s origin in the DC lore

Harley Quinn was originally an intern psychiatrist working on Gotham City Sirens. After she works in Arkham Asylum on Batman’s biggest arch-nemesis Joker, she falls in love with him. It is shown as a toxic relationship as Joker isn’t really a normal guy by any standards. After getting fed up with him, she leaves him behind to join two other famous antihero groups.

1 MONTH until the cinematic return of Harley Quinn in #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/hnD17hrOmu — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) July 6, 2021

Gotham City Sirens

Gotham City Sirens is probably the most famous Harley Quinn antihero/ villain team-up group. The group consists of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. The Sirens have appeared in multiple comics and even the recent Batman games. Margot Robbie has been vocal in her demand for WB/DC to make a Gotham City Sirens movie but they had other plans for Harley Quinn. Originally Suicide Squad director David Ayer was attached to make the project but that never happened as WB lost faith in Ayer and thus retooling his cut.

Related: Harley Quinn Myths Busted: Jared Leto Pulled A Dead Animal Prank On Margot Robbie

Birds Of Prey and the decline of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey and the emancipation of one Harley Quinn was the 2020 DC movie by Cathy Yan. The film is an anomaly because it doesn’t follow a single comic, instead takes inspiration from various DC storylines. The group features Birds Of Prey, who similar to Gotham City Sirens are an anti-hero group consisting of Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montaya. The film failed to break even after grossing only 200 million on a budget of 100 million, which means the movie didn’t make any profit. Fortunately for Robbie, this wasn’t the end of her beloved Harley Quinn.

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Suicide Squad

The first Suicide Squad is a very different type of comic book movie than the generic movies we are accustomed to. According to David Ayer, his version of Suicide Squad was meant to be a lot darker, grimmer, and a heavy movie in terms of tone and story. The film was also meant to be heavily reliant on the score, instead of pop songs which we see in the theatrical release.

He had even mentioned on his Twitter account that the studio took out the first 40 minutes of his cut, which drastically changes the tone of the film. The Cut parts were supposed to feature long backstories for all the characters including Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Diablo, and others. The studio even cut out a lot of portion of Jared Leto’s Joker, which was originally supposed to be around 30 minutes worth of footage.

New art work of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/P648RJY0e1 — Harley's Hectic Haven of HaHaHas♦️ (@QuinntabulousMF) July 10, 2021

Margot Robbie’s redemption for Harley Quinn

Although WB’s management of DC films has been atrocious, they have somehow managed an interesting arc for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She was shown as a partner of Joker in the first Suicide Squad, while in Birds Of Prey she leaves him behind to help out another anti-hero/ villain group, and in The Suicide Squad, she will be fully unleashed and shown as truly herself after going through that journey.