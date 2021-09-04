Not Magneto Scarlet Witch To Fight Professor X In Doctor Strange 2

The latest Doctor Strange 2 leak says that Scarlet Witch will face a character from 20th Century Fox. Will it be our very own Professor Xavier?

The newest Doctor Strange 2 leak pro revealed that Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch will face or rather fight a character from the Fox-verse. While the fact that Scarlet Witch will be involved might make some people think that the character will be Magneto, Professor Charles Xavier seems like the ideal choice. Here’s more.

Marvel Studios and Mutants

First things first, Disney-owned Marvel Studios now controls the fate of the X-Men after buying 20th Century Fox AKA 20th Century Studios. It was back in January 2020 when Patrick Stewart told Digital Spy that Logan (2017) would be the end of his path as Professor Charles Xavier along with Hugh Jackman as Logan. However, he also revealed that had met with Kevin Feige some months earlier (in 2019), and “there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.” We do not know what else they spoke of. But the latest Doctor Strange 2 leak can be a hint of what they might have been planning all along.

Doctor Strange 2 Leak

After Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK) leaked that Wanda will fight someone from the Fox-verse in the Doctor Strange sequel, theories began to spread among fans as to who it could be with. While many opted for Magneto provided the fact that both share a complex relationship in the comics, some confirmation about another very popular Fox-verse character came from Nick Santos of That Hashtag Show. He said Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going in for re-shoots and even though there isn’t any confirmation as to who it is, McAvoy or Stewart, the sources do confirm that it will be Xavier.

House of M

In The House of M event, not even Charles Xavier could prevent Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch from eradicating the mutants from the planet. Millions of mutants lost their powers and their number came down to a few hundred. Xavier went missing and it was up to Doctor Strange to pick up the puzzle pieces of what happened. While MCU may not entirely use this House of M storyline, it can easily improvise on it.

The Illuminati in the MCU

Not just Xavier but many more characters are also rumored to appear in Doctor Strange 2. Twitter User Viewer Anon suggested that MCU will introduce its Illuminati in the film. The team will consist of Professor Charles Xavier, Captain Carter, Monica Rambeau, Mordo, and Balder the Brave. The presence of the Illuminati was further bolstered when Kris Tapley (Variety) shared some images from the comics.

Wanda Maximoff vs Charles Xavier

The ending of WandaVision made it clear just how powerful Wanda really is, thanks to her Chaos Magic. She single-handedly defeated Agatha Harkness. But we realized her true power when we came to know that she created her own world of Westview from her mind. And we all know of the House of M so no use repeating.

On the other hand, we have Professor Charles Xavier, an alpha class mutant. He has one of the most powerful minds ever known and his telekinetic powers are unparalleled in Marvel Comics. We have got multiple glimpses of this in the X-Men movies too. However, we haven’t seen him at his most powerful.

The arrival of Professor Xavier isn’t just huge because it will be a sign of the arrival of mutants. It’s also huge because a fight between Wanda Maximoff and Professor Xavier will be something worth visually experiencing. But with the multiverse finally open, we can also get a cameo from Xavier in Doctor Strange 2. And not necessarily a character to take forward in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on March 25, 2022.