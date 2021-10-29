Loki Will Find Himself Face To Face With Kang In Season 2 Opening

Word was that Loki will have more impact than other shows in the MCU so far. Here are the highlights of the first episode of the show.

With Loki, the MCU began its exploration of the multiverse. And we have to admit that he is the perfect character to do it with. Throughout the movies, he has proved his worth as a mischievous sorcerer, dropping and vanishing through portals now and then. And Loki Season 1 further delved into his character making us meet multiple variants of his along the way.

THE REVIVAL OF TVA

Avengers: Endgame opened the portals to multiple timelines for the MCU. And Loki is the first step into the exploration of this multiverse. This is an appropriate beginning because Loki was the one who broke the laws of time and escaped from his timeline post the Chitauri attack. This makes him guilty in the eyes of the Time Variance Authority responsible for maintaining the proper flow of all timelines. And since the upcoming movies too will deal with the multiverse, we can expect that the TVA will be there in the MCU for more than just Loki.

Certainly so, during the recent MCM London Comic-Con when Tom Hiddleston was asked about the Loki season 2. He told the crowd, “OK so look, we can’t say anything unfortunately but at the end of episode six, season one, Loki comes back to TVA,” Further explaining, “He’s quite traumatised, he’s quite emotional and he tries to explain what happens to Mobius [Owen Wilson], and Mobius doesn’t recognise him. And then he turns to look at the statue of the Timekeepers, but it’s not a statue of the Timekeepers, it’s a statue of someone else… And I guess we’ll start from there.”

So certainly, Loki season 2 is going to take the God of Mischief right back to the start with TVA but this time around he knows about Kang. The statue he sees is a variant of He Who Remains’ variant Kang. Played by Jonathan Majors Kang is the next Avengers level threat that we’d been waiting for. Kang will next appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In a previous interview Majors hinted at the stark difference between the variants and fandom can’t wait for it.

A GENDER-FLUID LOKI

For the first time in history, superheroes belonging to the LGBTQ community are being explored in the MCU. This includes Phastos (gay) in Eternals, America Chavez (lesbian) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Valkyrie (bisexual) in Thor: Love and Thunder and many more are on the way.

Season 1 made it clear that Loki too is gender-fluid however, he’s fallen for himself or say his variant Sylvie played by Sophia Di Martino. We hope the ‘gender-fluid’ aspect will be further explored in Loki Season 2. Wouldn’t that be glorious!

There is a subtle hint at the bromance, apparently brewing, between Loki and Mobius which also points towards Loki’s sexuality, when Mobius tells Loki, “If looks could kill” at the beginning of the interrogation scene.

MORE LOKI VARIANT

Season 1 dealt with the concept and ‘variant’ of Loki, that escaped from the Sacred Timeline, and not the one who died in Avengers: Endgame. No, he is dead for real. We can expect to see new avatars of Loki in his future MCU outing.

OLD FACE BUT A NEW VILLAIN

Talking about villains, we have Kang the Conqueror. The Prime Kang hails from the 30th century. He is known for his time jumps in the comics and has nearly 50 different variations from alternate timelines. Another reason why his cameo will be useful is that Kang’s real name is Nathaniel Richards. He is the descendant of Reed Richards, our very own Mr Fantastic. And with the Fantastic Four movie already in its early development, showing Kang would be a treat indeed. And not to forget, he is the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

We just have to wait and watch how MCU takes Kang’s character arc ahead with Loki and Sylvie in tow.