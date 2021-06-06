Loki: WandaVision Foreshadows The Fate Of Thor’s Cameo

Loki highlight that needs to be addressed right away

Infinity Saga, the prominent 23-movie arc of MCU is unambiguously the food for the thought franchise. That boasts roping in the picturesque cast ensemble. However, the Avengers movie being too crowded, cast off the required light that needed to be flashed at MCU’s Loki. Tom Hiddleston’s interpretation of the God of Mischief was destined to meet the undesirable fate long ago. But managed to make this far due to the outpouring of love he received for his impeccable performance.

As the only antagonist, to get his own spin-off, Loki will unarguably be the best villainous mythos to track on Disney+. Here are few details that you need to know before the TV series drops.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+

Tracing the timeline

During the episodes of Endgame, when superheroes pull off a time heist, they return to New York to retrieve infinity stones. At that time, Loki was notoriously wreaking havoc on the city. Soon he is nabbed for his deeds and handed over to S.H.E.I.L.D. And in the midst of he being convoyed to the headquarter, owing to the misgovernance of the superheroes, Loki manages to escape from the scene through tesseract (Space stone). Conclusively, The Loki series will explore the narrative from the alternated timeline and will begin from this juncture.

The evil returns

The trickster is fabled for his nefarious mindset. For him, human beings are beneath him and he is the only supreme being. Humans are meant to express their fealty and bow to him otherwise they will face their doom. Whether or not the character will fully follow the same line is still under the covers. But one thing is quite obvious, Tom Hiddleston will revive Loki with the same quantum of quirk and trickery as its predecessors.

Loki takes over 💥 Catch @twhiddleston on the cover of @EW and start streaming Marvel Studios' #Loki June 9 on @DisneyPlus. 📸: Charlie Gray for EW pic.twitter.com/HxLjpDul6G — Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 20, 2021

Chris Hemsworth’s Cameo

As we can see in the teasers, Loki escapes from captivity only to be imprisoned by another organization. It is known as TVA (Time Variance Authority) in Marvel comics. The authority is entrusted with monitoring different timelines and punish the defaulters. In the wake of Endgame events, it is only understandable why TVA is after Loki. The series will explore this narrative explicitly.

Also, another interesting fact is that we might see some cameo of Chris Hemsworth (Thor, sibling of Loki) and Heimdall (Gatekeeper at Asgard, who died in Infinity War). This gets further cemented as in one instance Loki is mentioning that Heimdall and Thor ‘better be ready for it.’ Where will the series pivot only be known after it hits the streaming platform.

However if one thing we have learnt from WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier — that don’t expect the hi profile cameos on D+. While Thor’s presence is organic for Loki’s narrative, we’ve been fooled twice this year by Marvel. First Paul Bettany teased Luke Skywalker level cameo turned out to be White Vision and Even Peters turned out to be Fietro. Well, take your own chances.

Expect the unexpected. Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming June 9 with new episodes every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NICSbaWElw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 31, 2021

Did not he die, like a thousand times!!

Though Loki has succumbed several times, the God of Mischief has been resurrected an equal number of times. Or at several occasion tricked his death. But what Loki we witness in the series, is not the resurrected one. So, it would be safe to establish that in an actual timeline, Thanos killed Loki. Unless MCU decides to bring back Loki doing some Voodoo tricks.

Tom Hiddleston is the only MCU veteran who will be returning to the series and taking on the mantle of character Loki. Other than this we will see Owen Wilson (as Mobius M. Mobius) as a member of TVA. Additional cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer), Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and Richard E. Grant.

MCU’s Loki is slated to release on June 9th on Disney+.