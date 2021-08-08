How Many Variants Will Show-Up In Loki season 2?

With Loki season 1 ending on a high note MCU fans have already started expecting many more Loki variants in Loki season 2.

MCU fans are thrilled, downhearted, and anxious at the same time. They are thrilled about the final Loki episode here, downhearted as this is the last episode, and anxious as they don’t know if there will be another season to this enrapturing TV series, Loki. Though there is no official statement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe regarding Loki season 2, the rumours and speculations suggest there is definitely going to be one. The wide range of viewership and the instilling thrill of this show has set up entirely new ground for a multiverse.

Definitely a season 2

The six episodes long TV series may have been short for its fans but will undoubtedly serve as a firm base for MCU in its upcoming movies segment. There are several mysteries the TV series resolved and at the same time gave new storylines for a lot more.

The God of Mischief truly lived the character and delivered his all in different timelines. As always, everywhere he went, he created chaos, and this time it was just Tom Hiddleston’s Loki; there were five more.

BREAKING: #Loki Season 2 will NOT be helmed by Season 1 director @iamkateherron: "I always planned to be just on for [one season]…" Full quote: https://t.co/Pwdq4ke2bf pic.twitter.com/7tti84cAIl — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 16, 2021

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is not the only star Loki in town, the Enchantress, Sylvie is giving tough competition to the God of Mischief. With so much on the line, Loki season 2 seems to be an obvious choice for MCU.

When will Loki season 2 release?

MCU fans were anxious thinking like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki season 2 will also not see the light of the day. And, it will be pursued in the upcoming Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, as it deals with a lot of multiverse effects. Meanwhile, Loki producer, Natt Moore in an interview with IndieWire has said,

“The one that comes to mind – and that probably isn’t a secret – I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way; where it’s not a one-off.”

Video Credits: Premiere Date

Generally, it takes approximately a year for a sequence to return on Disney+. If we consider this, Loki season 2 is likely to return in May 2022, and if we believe the earliest, it could be somewhere around March 2022.

A recent report by Production Weekly also suggests that Loki might begin production in January 2022, and if that’s the case, it may return to Disney+ by the end of 2022. These are all the speculations; for now, let’s sit tight and wait for some official statement from MCU.

Related: Loki’s Hidden Message Of ‘Self-love’

How many Loki in Season 2?

One thing for sure is Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as God of Mischief with Loki season 2. And, as clear as that, it could be believed the Enchantress will return too. The romantic touch is likely to continue in the next season as well.

Not to forget the other Loki variants, the Kid Loki and the Alligator Loki are the fans’ favorites now. Kid Loki definitely has many potentials to showcase, especially when he is the only one to kill Thor, and there is a lot to discover about the Alligator Loki.

Hammer Loki is no longer with Loki variants, so it would be fun to see how he returns and when, but what will be more fun is seeing how the Classic Loki will reprise his role, as he is nowhere to be seen after his encounter with Alioth. Classic Loki must reprise his role as Lokis don’t know how to die.

Video Credits: Screen Rant

In short, Loki season 2 will have a universe filled with Loki variants right from the beginning, and we never know if there will be more Loki variants that make their weird yet classic entry in some other timeline or the same void.