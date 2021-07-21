Explained: Loki Variants In The MCU Limbo

The mid-credits scene of the 4th episode of Loki showed him in a new place. This is after Renslayer prunes him. So what is this place?

In the mid-credits scene of episode 4, we find Loki wondering if he is dead and in “Hel.” He meets 4, and not 3, others who also appear to be Loki variants. But all we want to know is where this place is? And who are these variants?

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | EPISODE 5 PROMO TRAILER 2 | Disney+

The storyline of Loki took a bizarre turn in the 4th episode. We got to see the true nature of TVA and came to know that there is no such thing as the Time-keepers. Both Loki and Mobius lost their lives or so thought. Meanwhile, Sylvie held Ravonna Renslayer for questioning. But here, we will talk about the place Loki arrived at after being pruned as well as those he met.

Loki in Limbo

After Renslayer pruned him, Loki woke up in a different world and it was not hell. There is wreckage all around as if everything that is here has been dumped from somewhere else. And what’s interesting is one of the buildings among the wreckage appears to the Avengers tower. The Loki clip that came out before the 4th episode showed a pirate ship as well as a UFO of sorts that are left to rot here. The place where Loki arrives is basically a landfill i.e. The MCU version of Limbo.

#Loki director Kate Herron explains how they foreshadowed the TVA twist, saying "everything is not what it seems":



"Like the way that they dress, or the posters and that there's something a bit more going on there." https://t.co/JEOZonVVfa pic.twitter.com/HbYCLhn74F — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 1, 2021

In the comics, Limbo is a pocket universe ruled by Immortus, a future version of Kang the Conqueror. With every episode, the arrival of Kang becomes more imminent. Also, there is another suggestion. This may be MCU’s Chronopolis, the city ruled by Kang himself. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is supposed to be the debut of Kang, we might indeed have a cameo from the villainous time-traveler sooner than we expected.

The Variants

Loki’s thoughts about whether he is dead are brushed away by 4 apparent Loki variants. They all seem to belong to different timelines by their appearance. We also have more Loki variants who will arrive including President Loki and the one we saw in The Avengers (2012). As to the motive behind bringing together all these variants, we are still unaware. Or perhaps, all these Lokis will join hands to bring down whoever is behind all this. “What did you expect?”

Related: Loki Episode 4: To Prune Or Not To Prune, Is The Question

The Boastful

Two Loki variants stand out to us. And one of these is the hunk boastful Loki. Played by DeObia Oparei, he looks like a Thor version of Loki, with his armor and hammer. The hammer is however made to look like Thor’s Mjolnir. It even has the straps at the end of the contraption which is basically a wrench handle.

I want to post how important to me it is to be out as a visibly queer black actor and to thank @LokiOfficial @disneyplus @MarvelStudios for the G L O W U P pic.twitter.com/vBR71revYg — DeObia Oparei (@DeObia) July 12, 2021

Loki has lifted the Mjolnir multiple times in the comics. In a deleted scene from Thor: The Dark World, Loki also claimed the Mjolnir in an illusion. The reason for his boastfulness might be because he is the only variant who was worthy of the Mjolnir and lifted it but was arrested by the TVA to prevent a branch of chaos.

The Kid

Young Avengers alert! The kid Loki is played by Jack Veal. In the comics, Loki resurrects himself as a kid with no memories from his time as an adult. This too may have been his strategy to cheat death in some other timeline. But before he became a threat, he was “fortunately” pruned. Or, Kid Loki, just like kid Sylvie, might have been arrested by the TVA.

Be that as it may, kid Loki adds to the excitement of the arrival of the Young Avengers to the MCU. We already have Wiccan and Speed, and Eli Bradley. The upcoming ones include Kate Bishop (Hawkeye series), Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel (The Marvels), America Chavez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and more in the future. Kid Loki can bring his own chaos to this group of Young Superheroes.

The Classic

Richard E. Grant’s Loki variant sports the first costume of Loki from the comics. The Classic variant too is an older incarnation naturally from another timeline. He is probably the leader of this group of Loki variants. The fact that he is the oldest proves that the TVA was around for a long time now and so did Kang (if the rumors surrounding him in the MCU are true).

The Crocodile

The other Loki variant that stands out to us other than the Boastful Loki is of course crocodile Loki. Perhaps the coolest variant to ever exist is the crocodile Loki. We know that Loki once turned into a serpent according to Thor’s childhood story in Thor: Ragnarok. So it might be that he has a love for a reptilian lifestyle. He can hide in plain sight without anyone bothering him while he can do whatever he wants.

Marvel's Loki just released five Loki posters featuring five different Lokis that will make you say "Hey, Alligator Loki might be the best Loki, but every Loki matters." 🐊 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TAzTe9qBuj — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2021

All these variants, and those to come, make this place the end result of all the pruned variants ever. We do remember Mobius telling Renslayer in episode 4 that the TVA has had “Kree, Titans, [and] vampires:” So it goes without saying that they must have pruned some of these too. SO there is a possibility for us to across these beings in the Limbo as well. Moreover, the mention of vampires is the first easter egg of MCU that makes it clear of Blade’s presence. And hopefully Morbius too. But the question of the hour is: Will we see Kang?!