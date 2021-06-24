Loki Finds More Reason To Suspect TVA & The Time Keepers

The third episode of Loki shows the God of Mischief and the Enchantress stuck amid an apocalypse. Loki learns new things about TVA.

Episode 3 of Loki is more of a revelation than progress. Lots of things come to light that, until now, Loki and we, didn’t know. We get to know that Lady Loki is Sylvie (Enchantress) as well as about the true nature of the TVA. The Sacred Timeline doesn’t seem that sacred anymore.

The opening scene makes it clear to us that Lady Loki can control minds or “enchant” them. This scene is set prior to when a female TVA guard tells Mobius that she revealed the location of the Time-Keepers to Lady Loki. The scene tells us how she got to know the location by “enchanting” the guard.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | EPISODE 4 PROMO TRAILER | Disney+

There is a point at the TVA when Loki tells Lady Loki that they could have worked together but she “lacked vision.” Now, he could have put it more simply, like, “you are immature” or “a fool” or anything else. Loki’s words seem to be a reference to Vision’s ability to make things work by reasoning. He tried to do it in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and even in WandaVision. Although Loki and Vision never really met, they both belong to the MCU and references are its specialty if nothing more.

At Lamentis-1

For those who don’t know where Lamentis-1 is an outworld that is located at an edge of the Kree Empire or Kree Space rather. Both Loki and Lady Loki arrive on this planet in 2077, thanks to Loki, and are stuck as the TemPad (time travel device) is out of charge. And to add to it, the planet is on the brink of an apocalypse.

#TomHiddleston has teased a potential reunion between #Loki & #Mobius: "Perhaps they both realize that they're going to need each other…" Full quote: https://t.co/vwU57kyz39 pic.twitter.com/bPksnbkRJ0 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 23, 2021

Lady Loki is the Enchantress

Finally, Lady Loki reveals her name to Loki. She is none other than Sylvie which was hinted at earlier in many ways, like in the TVA case files, as Sylvie Laufeydottir, and via theories and rumors. The character seems to be MCU’s take on Sylvie Lushton from Marvel comics. In the comics, Sylvie Lushton is known as the Enchantress which our Sylvie also appears to be. While Marvel has had many incarnations of Enchantress, Sylvie Lushton is a more recent one. She was a human girl whom Loki granted Asgardian powers as a part of one of his schemes. That she was created wholly by Loki, in his cloth, is also possible.

She is a part of the Young Masters (a dark version of the Young Avengers), a group that Norman Osborn formed alongside the Dark Avengers. He did this in collaboration with Loki who wanted to invade the new Asgard on Earth (floating over Broxton, Oklahoma) after it was destroyed in cyclical Ragnarok events. Sylvie chose the name Enchantress after Amora, the original Enchantress, who was an Asgardian sorceress and one of the earliest foes of the Avengers.

Gender-Fluidity Hinted At

When both are traveling on the train on their way to the ark, Sylvie asks Loki if he, a prince, has princesses waiting for him or “another prince”. At this, Loki replies, “…bit of both.” This is a clear hint at Loki’s gender fluidity, something which was long coming. And what’s more…he says that he suspects the same for Sylvie. Is Sylvie gender-fluid too then?

the colors of the bisexual flag in the third episode of loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/j1R0pEASN6 — ツmariii 🪐 (@lokiiusreligion) June 23, 2021

Throughout the train journey, we see a new dynamic between the two characters. They share about their mothers and themselves. And their tone of voice is soft and intimate as opposed to other times. Perhaps, that they share traits that make them close to each other.

The reality of the TVA

Sylvie reveals that all the workers at the TVA are variants and from Earth (if not all then many). This means that Mobius lied when he said that all the people at the TVA were created by Time-Keepers. If this is a lie then who are the Time-Keepers really? And if they are variants, it must be that all the memories of their previous life have been erased from their minds. Maybe this is why she is looking for the Time-Keepers. She knows their nature, which is if they really exist, and wants to destroy them, or the one who is pretending to be the Time-Keepers.

There is one tight shot of the statue of the Time-Keepers as we saw at the TVA in the credits. The face has an unusual resemblance to Kang the Conqueror. With more and more signs that are hinting towards the presence of Kang, will we see a cameo from him of some kind?

Marvel Studios found someone that can keep a secret 🤐



Jonathan Majors’ response when asked whether Kang the Conquerer might appear in #Loki — ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about’



(via @Variety | https://t.co/NdU6oWecb8) pic.twitter.com/BNAK2VW4Yd — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 15, 2021

We never know. Meanwhile, the 4th episode of Loki comes out on June 30, 2021.