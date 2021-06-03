Loki Will Pave Way For Other Marvel Time Travelers

With Loki doing time at the TVA, we cannot help but think about Marvel characters known for time travel who can show up for a cameo.

Quantum Realm just got a lot more fun with the arrival of the multiverse at the MCU. And Loki will be the first MCU endeavour that will deal with multiple timelines. The Time Variance Authority is the sole authority that ensures the proper flow of time. And this is what Loki tampered with when he stole the Tesseract and disappeared during the “time-heist” New York 2012. The Loki series will deal with Loki’s attempts to return the timeline to its normal state.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' #Loki, @TWHiddleston breaks down his last decade as the God of Mischief in the MCU: https://t.co/OkZhyyOSHQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 25, 2021

In Marvel comics, there are so many characters that have traveled through time. And with the arrival of Loki, we would love to imagine the characters that are worthy of having a cameo. Here are some of them that we think would suit perfectly for the role.

Kang the Conqueror- A Lord of Time Travel

The first character that deserves to be in the Loki series in the form of a cameo is Kang the Conqueror. We already know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the debut of Kang the Conqueror. However, with Loki traveling through various timelines, it won’t be unusual for Kang to appear even if for a split second. He is one of the most popular antagonists in Marvel who is associated with time travel. And we can expect him to the next big villain of MCU Phase 4.

Theory: MCU Phase 4 & 5 Will Have TWO Versions Of Kang The Conquerorhttps://t.co/DYZPrHmD9P pic.twitter.com/yXoY2UITUh — TechGuySmartBuy (@TechGuySmartBuy) May 21, 2021

Iron Lad

Iron Lad, although he sounds more like a descendant of Tony Stark’s Iron-Man, is pretty much Kang the Conqueror. But there’s more to him than that. How? Well, he is a teen version of Nathaniel Richards AKA Kang the Conqueror. The story goes like this. Once, Kang travelled back in time to save his younger self from bullies. He saves the young Nathaniel and gives him a suit of armour to become the true Kang. But Nathaniel doesn’t want to become Kang. Rather, he forms a new team of Young Avengers (comic debut in 2005) to defend the likes of Kang. So, if we consider time travel, he is no doubt a potential fellow.

Iron Man 2020

Arno Stark is a successor of Iron-Man but from the future of an alternate timeline. He is not a good guy though. Time travel has allowed him to have numerous encounters with Iron-Man, Spider-Man, and other Avengers. His actions make him a target of the TVA just like Loki. So, to have him in the form of a cameo would be cool. Also, not to forget, Armor Wars is upcoming which will deal with Stark’s technology falling into the wrong hands. Arno’s introduction here can add to his potential debut there too.

Here's how #FalconAndWinterSoldier's finale hinted at the plot of the upcoming Disney+ ARMOR WARS show: https://t.co/irxWpA3S4o pic.twitter.com/x1kIC9FXOM — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 25, 2021

Needless to say, all these beings of time travel have a chance of potential cameos. And rather than hoping to see them on the screen, it would be more likely to hope for their mention. That too will be proof that they exist somewhere in the MCU. However, cameos are one of Marvel’s best surprises and although we cannot be sure that these characters will appear, we can be sure that someone will. But we will still hope together and if we lose, we’ll do that together too.