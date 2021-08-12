Loki From The God Of Mischief To Becoming The God of Magic

The God of Mischief, Loki, will finally get the respect he deserves after he shows his magical abilities and become the God of Magic.

Loki is a villain or a hero; this has been a debate that has existed since the God of Mischief made his debut in 2011. No matter if he is a villain or a superhero, he has been with the Avengers since the beginning. Loki has often been underrated and considered just as a piece of wit and deception who just plays a sidekick to his brother, Thor. But, Marvel has now decided to show the capabilities of Loki in the most outshining manner.

Loki is a Frost Giant and an Asgardian

Born a Frost Giant, son of Laufey, Loki is mighty and possesses superhuman abilities. Since he was found by Odin and brought up as an Asgardian, he does not have blue skin or red eyes like a Frost Giant and looks like an Asgardian. But, it could be seen in Thor, Loki has some abilities similar to that of a Frost Giant as he remained unaffected by the Frost Giant’s touch in the battle.

Another piece of art that Loki possesses is his power of projecting illusions. He can change to anyone he wants to; he turned into Captain America, an Asgardian Guard, and even his father, Odin. This is not it; Loki can make someone else change their appearance and cast illusions like he made Thor believe his severed hand in Thor: The Dark World.

Loki becoming the God of Magic Powers

After the TV series Loki trailer, it is evident that Loki is all set to explore his capabilities even more. Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki has been a fan favorite because of his fun and mischievous character, but this time, the fans will examine the magical side of the character.

The biggest question that continues to bother Loki fans in the upcoming TV series is if Loki will get to be a superhero or continue to be a villain. As the series is expected to revolve around the 2012 timeline of Avengers, he is expected to be a villain or an antihero.

The fans have seen Loki in his green armor, loaded with knives and mischiefs. Loki can pull out knives from thin air and use them at his convenience. Now, in the latest trailer, Loki is seen carrying the Gram, a.k.a Sword of Truth.

Battlefield and the green-hued magic

He has got a version of Gram strapped to his back. The sword of truth has the power to extract the truth from any person it passes through and makes it impossible for them to lie. The weapon does not kill even if it is stabbed; it brings out the truth of the person, even the truth that person does not know themselves.

None of the fans have seen him on the battlefield, but this time Loki would show his capabilities with his green-hued magic powers. Maybe he uses his telepathy and spellcasting skills to manipulate someone’s mind as he used on Odin and the Valkyrie.

From the time Loki has made his debut, it’s the first time he will be seen harnessing his magical abilities while fighting. Every Marvel superstar has got their star moment like Thor got in the Thor: Ragnarok when he possessed his God of Thunder abilities. So, it’s time for God of Mischief to get his superhero moment and become the God of Magic.

The TV series Loki will make its premiere on 11th June on Disney+.