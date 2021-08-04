Loki’s Hidden Message Of ‘Self-love’

Loki falling in love with his variant, Sylvie is his way of teaching MCU fans about self-love. What could be better than falling in love with yourself? Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki has fallen in love with his own variant, Sylvie. Their falling in love was newfangled to the extent that it caused a Nexus event at the end of the world.

Sylvie is “amazing”

The God of Mischief and Sylvie were both stuck on Lamentis-1, just moments away from getting blown. In Front of the devastating scenery and the world crashing, Loki compliments Sylvie and tells her that she is amazing.

Sylvie and Loki are just witnessing the apocalypse when Sylvie exclaims and questions, “Do you think that what makes a Loki a ‘Loki‘ is the fact we’re destined to lose?” To which Loki replied in the most genuine way:

“No. We may lose, sometimes painfully. But we don’t die. We survive. I mean you did. You were just a child when the TVA took you. But you nearly took down the organization that claims to govern the order of time. You did it on your own. You ran rings around them. You’re amazing.” Loki to Slylvie

Loki’s The Nexus Event

Sylvie being appreciated by anyone was a once-in-a-lifetime event since the TVA abducted her from her home. As a result, she holds Loki’s arm, causing an unusual spike in the timelines.

The spike indicated a Nexus event, which grabbed TVA’s attention and resulted in both being compromised and brought back from Lamentis-I to the TVA quarters. The Nexus event resulted from this unusual condition of a variantfalling in love with its own variant, Loki falling in love with a Loki variant, Sylvie.

Video Credits: CinemaBlend

Mobius confirmed the love story is happening by going all dramatic with Loki that Sylvie has been pruned, which brought an unusual side of Loki that the MCU fans have never seen; he is all concerned and emotional.

Loki falling in love with his own variant is falling in love with yourself; it’s your own favorite. The head writer of Loki, Michael Waldron, in an interview confirms that Loki falling for Sylvie is nothing but “self-love” He further explained:

“That was one of the cruxes of my pitch [for the series], that there was going to be a love story,” Waldron told marvel.com. “We went back and forth for a little bit about, like do we really want to have this guy fall in love with another version of himself? Is that too crazy? But in a series that, to me, is ultimately about self-love, self-reflection, and forgiving yourself, it just felt right that that would be Loki’s first real love story.”

Loki’s true love story

Loki falling in love with Sylvie is a bold example of extreme narcissism, and hence the story makes utter sense. It is sheer proof that God of Mischief can fall in love and, falling in love with his own variant, states that he has finally started accepting his flaws.

Loki’s love story is as acceptable as any other love story in this world. If Sylvie is a Loki variant, having mutual romantic feelings is possible as both are entirely different and have reached this place in contrasting scenarios.

Video Credits: Maddy Winkel

Loki tried telling Sylvie the entire phenomenon, but by the time he could do so, he was pruned by Renslayer. Though, the end scene showed Loki with four new Loki variants in a destructive zone, probably New York with a destroyed Avengers Tower.

Probably, the MCU wanted to deliver a message to their fans that they must accept their flaws and love themselves above anything in this world. Even if the world crashes, they must know that they are “amazing”.

It will be interesting to see if Loki and Sylvie would be able to pursue their love story in the forthcoming episodes, as Loki was pruned and is now with four new Loki variants. At the same time, Sylvie is busy questioning Ravonna Renslayer to answer her about the TVA.