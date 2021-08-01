Loki Season 2: The Arrival Of Nightmare Imminent In The MCU

The second episode of Loki strongly hinted at the arrival of Nightmare who is a famous Doctor Strange villain. Here are the hints we found.

Since Loki is the God of Mischief, it is not that surprising to see more characters with shrewd, evil intentions in his solo series. And recent developments suggest that a famous villain is hiding behind the scenes. And it is none other than Nightmare, the Lord of Dreams.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | Episode 3 – FIRST 8 MINUTES | Disney+

The Loki series has given rise to a lot of theories, rumors, and hints. For a 6-episode show, this is a huge achievement. And with every passing episode, it is adding to people’s excitement. One subtle hint which we need to pay attention to is Kablooie. Yes, the candy that Mobius recovered from the child in 1549-France in the first episode of Loki.

Kablooie is More than a Candy

At first sight, the Kablooie appears to be a normal candy. However, for ardent Marvel fans, there’s more to it. The face of the character right next to the word on the wrapper has a strong resemblance to the famous Marvel villain Nightmare.

While Kablooie seems to have a connection with Lady Loki, it can be a cool Easter egg for Loki Season 2 . After all, Kablooie isn’t the only hint.

The Nightmare Department

In the first episode again, during a conversation between Loki and Mobius, Loki suggests that it’s all “a nightmare.” In reply, Mobius says, “that’s another department I’ll gladly help you burn down.”This might be another hint towards the presence of Nightmare; in which case the department Mobius is talking about deals with the cases of Nightmare, cases that he would gladly burn down and bring an end to Nightmare’s havoc.-

Nightmare in the Comics

In Marvel comics, Nightmare is a demon who reigns over the realm of dreams that mortals visit in their deep sleep. His immense powers allow him to drag the astral projections of mortals into his lair. His first appearance was in the anthology Strange Tales #110 which was also the debut of Doctor Strange. He is indeed one of Strange’s most avid foes.

Video Credits: Comics Explained

While Nightmare and the TVA share no connection in the comics, he has however crossed paths with Loki in Loki Volume 2 #1-4 (2019). The fact that how close it is to the present Loki series makes it a possibility for the character to appear in Loki Season 2.

Borrowing Villain from from Doctor Strange

DOCTOR STRANGE writer @Massawyrm has expressed his interest in having the character Nightmare be a villain in the sequel! https://t.co/rWN5RiOfs9 pic.twitter.com/0xMB8dIezY — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 1, 2018

Both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have Michael Waldron as the head writer. So, it does make sense for the character to cameo in Loki if it will arrive in the Doctor Strange sequel. Not to forget, Nightmare has the same nature as that of Mephisto. However, Mephisto was replaced with Shuma-Gorath who is now confirmed to be the main villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But then again, with the movie diving into the madness of the multiverse, it won’t be tough for another villain to arrive at the MCU timeline AKA the Sacred Timeline. Not to forget, the Doctor Strange sequel will be Marvel’s first take on the horror genre directed by the great Sam Raimi. And for that, Nightmare is a worthy villain opposite to Doctor Strange.