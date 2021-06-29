Loki In The Quantum Realm? Time Works Differently At The TVA

Loki learns new things about the TVA which has led to a new theory among fans that the TVA is located inside the Quantum Realm.

The true nature of the TVA came to light in the second episode of Loki after Sylvie revealed that the TVA agents are all variants. This clearly denies Mobius’ words when he said that they were all created by the Time-Keepers. Moreover, he also mentioned that that time works differently (as it does in Quantum Realm). This has led many Marvel fans to the theory that the TVA might just be situated in the Quantum Realm.

Erased Memories

In episode 3 of Loki, Sylvie tells Loki that while trying to get hold of the mind of Hunter C-20, the female TVA guard, she had to use the guard’s memories against her to pump information. And these memories were from her past lives including the one we see the guard and Sylvie in, drinking margaritas. Finally, she revealed that all those at the TVA are variants. And if they had a past life, the Time-Keepers or someone else had erased them.

Loki Theory: The Infinity Stones Are Back in Play https://t.co/7SAoRPXMcJ pic.twitter.com/rdOFUj29oH — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 24, 2021

This is also evident in other cases. For example, Mobius too talked about his love of jet-skis whereas Casey had no idea what a fish is. Something is fishy here and Loki knows it too. And Sylvie’s words confirm it. The way for such things to happen is because the TVA staff has had their memories erased. And if someone, being a TVA agent, talks about something unusual, that’s because it is a lingering memory from their past life that somehow remained.

A Different Function of Time

We did think that we understood what Mobius meant when he said that time works differently at the TVA. After all, the TVA controlled the flow of time and it did make sense that all those at the TVA were created by the “three space lizards.” This is because, for them, time seems to be a physical quantity no less, one that can be measured, like a mountain that can be climbed up or a valley that can be climbed down. They are beings of the 4th dimension! Interstellar vibes, right? Not really though.

Quantum realm

Ant-Man and the Wasp was the first movie to explore the Quantum realm heavily. Rewinding to the movie, there is a point where Janet says almost the same words as Mobius to Hank and Hope. She gives them her coordinates in the quantum realm and tells them that “time and space work very differently down here.” There is also a scene where Hope and Hank enter the realm and we see a small city within a transparent globe for a split second.

Loki Fans, hear me out…



What if, The TVA (immune to time) is in Chronopolis and that is inside the Quantum Realm…



(Like that City we saw in Quantum Realm)



FYI Kang is confirmed to be in Ant-Man 3.



Next Avengers baddie..? pic.twitter.com/hIYfAuyWWq — IceMayne (@IceMayneGaming) June 17, 2021

Then we arrive at Avengers: Endgame. Scott Lang is stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years as those who were supposed to bring him back turned to dust due to Thanos’ snap. He returned only after 5 years but for him, it was like 5 hours. He too, like Mobius, explained to Steve and Natasha that time worked differently in that realm and that they could use it to travel through time.

Loki in the Quantum Realm

From all things mentioned above, it seems that the TVA and the Quantum realm have things in common. Many are saying that the hidden city in the Quantum realm is the TVA. Another theory is that it is Chronopolis, the city ruled by Kang the Conqueror. And for some, both are the same. But all these are mere speculations although based on strong theories. However, what’s common in all this is Kang. In the last scene of the 3rd episode of Loki, we get a close-up shot of one of the Time-Keepers. And the face shares a strong resemblance to that of Kang from the comics.

#Loki's finale episode is now complete and has been submitted to Disney+, confirms director @iamkateherron! Details: https://t.co/sAwLVzrID7 pic.twitter.com/4RseX12xDi — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 20, 2021

So, is it that Loki is in fact inside the Quantum realm? Then how did the TVA staff get there before? Who brought them there? Who erased their memories? Is Kang doing all this? Be that as it may, we can be sure that something large is at play here. And all that we can do is wait to find out.

The 4th episode of Loki arrives on July 1, 2021.