Loki Explained: Nexus Events, Apocalypses, And Time Travel

The Loki series has brought to light various interesting details relating to time travel. And they might come in handy in the future of MCU.

Loki is the first step of MCU towards time travel and multiple timelines. This will eventually lead to the exploration of the multiverse. Thus, we can say that the details we got from episode 2 of Loki will play important roles in the future. Let us see what they are.

Nexus Event

We first came across the word “Nexus” in WandaVision. Later, we came to know that Wanda is a Nexus being, a being that can alter reality and thus the future, and thus the entire flow of time itself.

Now, in episode 2 of Loki, we come to know about a Nexus event. First, Miss Minutes explains to Loki what a Nexus event can lead to. When a Nexus event branches past the red line, the TVA can longer reset the event. (The red line serves as the limit for the reset charges used by the TVA.) And this will eventually lead to the destruction of the timeline and the collapse of reality “as we know it.”

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Loki | Episode 3 Trailer 2 | Disney+

Later on, Loki gives a simple description of what a Nexus event is. When someone does something he or she isn’t supposed to do, in the Sacred Timeline, a new branch forms and that person becomes a variant. That’s when the TVA intervenes, arrests the variant, and resets the timeline. But the catch is that the reset charge has to be used at the farthest established point in that timeline as it continues to grow.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness upcoming, we can rightfully presume that we will get more of all these. Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch will be there in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And Doctor Strange will be there in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Moreover, we also have Kang the Conqueror, a villain famous for time travel, arriving at the MCU via Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Thus, with the multiverse about to explode, Nexus events are more to come as well.

Related: Loki Meets His Match As The Sacred Timeline Falls Into Chaos

Apocalypses and their Role in a Timeline

In the same discussion where Loki gives a simple explanation for the Nexus event, he talks about the evil variant, whom we now know is Lady Loki, hiding in apocalypses. After going through the TVA case files, he came across one that contained the destruction of Asgard and came up with this theory. According to his deductions, a breach cannot affect a timeline that has an impending apocalypse. Everyone and everything will be destroyed anyway so the breach cannot extend beyond that apocalypse.

loki and mobius in pompeii was something really special pic.twitter.com/aIAGCvi7C7 — lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) June 28, 2021

To prove his point, both Mobius and Loki went back to Pompeii, Italy just moments before a volcanic eruption is about to destroy the place. But despite their involvement, there was no variant energy created. This proved Loki’s theory.

But what we need to take away from this is that an apocalypse serves as the perfect hiding spot for villains. For instance, Kang can use them. Lady Loki is already using them. Moreover, what if someone plans an apocalypse or a series of apocalypses over multiple timelines just to hide?

The Time Bomb by Lady Loki

The last stunt pulled by Lady Loki likely threw the TVA into chaos. She activated multiple reset charges that began creating numerous branches in the Sacred Timeline. With this, she seems to have opened the multiverse. A screen in the office of the TVA shows the branches heading for the red line beyond which resetting them won’t be possible. If no step is taken, destruction of reality is imminent as told by Miss Minutes.

Video Credits: Binge Shots

These branches might create a crack in the fabric of reality and make the Sacred Timeline vulnerable to limitless threats. And these threats can extend beyond the Loki series. With chaos upcoming, let’s see what Loki does.