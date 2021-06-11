Loki Establishes Kang The Conqueror As MCU’s New Thanos

Word is true Loki will have more impact than other shows in the MCU so far. Here are the highlights of the show that we know so far.

With Loki, the MCU will begin its exploration of the multiverse. And we have to admit that Loki is the perfect character to do it with. He has proved his worth throughout the movies as a mischievous sorcerer, dropping and vanishing through portals now and then. And with the new show will delve further into his character.

The Arrival of TVA

Avengers: Endgame opened the portals to multiple timelines for the MCU. And Loki is the first step into the exploration of this multiverse. This is an appropriate beginning because Loki was the one who broke the laws of time and escaped from his timeline post the Chitauri attack. This makes him guilty in the eyes of the Time Variance Authority responsible for maintaining the proper flow of all timelines.

And since the upcoming movies too will deal with the multiverse, we can expect that the TVA and the Time-Keepers will be there in the MCU for more than just Loki. Even the awesome Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius has a history with the Fantastic Four in the comics. This makes him our companion for a long journey in the MCU. (Marvel’s first family of superheroes is coming after all!)

A Gender-Fluid Loki

For the first time in history, superheroes belonging to the LGBTQ community are being explored for television. This includes Phastos (gay) in Eternals, America Chavez (lesbian) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Valkyrie (bisexual) in Thor: Love and Thunder and many more are on the way. Loki too is gender-fluid in the comics, a characteristic that will be explored in the upcoming show. And what better for the MCU to begin the MGBTQ exploration than in Pride Month itself. What a glorious time!

Loki have to do whatever it takes to help TVA to repair the breach he created in the timeline.

The Loki Variant

The show will show a Loki who is not the one who died in Avengers: Endgame. No, he is dead for real. However, this Loki is the one that escaped from New York during the Avengers’ Time-Heist to secure the Infinity Stones. So, he is a variant of Loki who will have to do whatever it takes with help from the TVA to repair the breach he created in the timeline. So, we can expect to see a new avatar of Loki from now on as there is no news of the show being his last. And thank God for that!

A New Villain

There is not much news as to the villain of the show. And this does make sense provided that who better a villain than Loki himself. Yet, there is a chance for an upcoming villain to have some kind of a cameo in the show. And that villain is Kang the Conqueror. The Prime Kang hails from the 30th century. He is known for his time jumps and has nearly 50 different variations from alternate timelines.

Another reason why his cameo will be useful is that Kang’s real name is Nathaniel Richards. He is the descendant of Reed Richards, our very own Mr Fantastic. And with the Fantastic Four movie already in its early development, showing Kang would be a treat indeed. And not to forget, he is the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

Among the different variations, 3 have high chances of showing up in Loki. One is Immortus, a version of Kang who received the gift of immortality from the Time-Keepers themselves. The second one is Rama-Tut which is the first comic appearance of Kang in 1961 in Fantastic Four #19. For this, Kang travels back in time after being infatuated with Egyptian mythology. The third one is Kang the Conqueror who is stood as a formidable foe of the Avengers.

One of these three might show up based on whether MCU gives him an introduction, like that of the comics or an intro that relates to the Avengers or one that relates to the Time-Keepers.