Loki Finale: Every Question We Need Answer To

The Loki series has come to such a level that even when you know about all the Easter eggs, it may seem that you would have missed some. Loki episode 4 was top-notch unless the fifth episode was released on Disney+. Loki episode 5, made sure that all the questions that arose in episode 4 are well answered and made sure that another set of questions is given to the MCU fanatics.

He explained that Episode 5 writer, Tom Kauffman, initially wrote in all variants confronting Alioth "because they couldn't let our Loki outshine them."https://t.co/1vD3TJjm1o pic.twitter.com/Bv3BS1gV6Q — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 10, 2021

Loki episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery” was definitely a hell of a journey that solved some mysteries and created another massive cloud of mystery all around. The four Loki variants just lived up to their reputation or even more, especially the Kid Loki and the Classic Loki.

Classic Loki against Alioth

Classic Loki or Old Loki had already briefed the fans of what he is capable of when he said, “I cast a projection of myself so real, even the Mad Titan believed it”. He proved himself when he helped Loki and Sylvie in enchanting the beast, Alioth.

Loki and Sylvie decided to go head-on with the monster, while the three Loki variants Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and Classic Loki, chose to stay back. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki tried distracting Alioth while Sylvie could enchant it and control it.

Classic #Loki pays tribute to his brother one final time with lightning strikes in his Asgard illusion. It's a nice detail that I love. pic.twitter.com/4HYBkKKXST — Marvel Maestro (@MarvelMaestro) July 7, 2021

The monster, Alioth, didn’t show much interest in Loki and attacked Sylvie, and it was then Classic Loki who came to the duo’s rescue. Classic Loki started casting giant projections of Asgard, and Alioth tried destroying them, while Sylvie held Loki’s hand and asked him to enchant the monster with her.

Kid Loki and his kingdom

Kid Loki is the undisputed king of the Void, and he has the most extraordinary Nexus events out of all the Loki variants. Kid Loki’s nexus event was that he killed his brother, Thor, and it is the only time when Loki kills Thor.

Undoubtedly the vast achievement makes him Void his kingdom, and all the Loki variants listen to me. While Loki and Sylvie were going to face Alioth, Kid Loki presents a golden dagger to Loki and tells him he might need it on his way.

Kid Loki is believed to join the Young Avengers. There are several other members of Young Avengers that have already been introduced Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Patriot in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,, and America Chavez in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Don’t miss the Easter eggs.

Several events shook the episode and made fans jump. But then some events were equally impressive and important, which if you had batted your eyes on that time you would have missed.

The Void indicates stuff that could be from different timelines, years, and space and hence to know which year this is happening is challenging. There are different versions of Loki from different timelines with a monster to protect the Timekeepers and objects from absolutely falling there.

Who’s in the Castle?

Try to remember the scene when Sylvie had just made it to the Void and Mobius rescued her in a car. She manages to get a touch of Alioth; there is a fragment when she sees a huge castle that has something glowing at the top.

The QUENG tower

The evident Avengers Tower in the episode was not the Stark towers but was owned by Qeng Enterprises. According to comics, Qeng Enterprises is a company owned by “Mister Gryphon”, a version of Kang the Conqueror.

In the opening sequence of today's ep, the name on this tower reads "QENG" which is Qeng Enterprises from the comics owned by a "Mr. Gryphon" aka Nathaniel Richards aka…. KANG THE CONQUEROR!! 👀👀



Hmmm…. INTERESTING!#LokiWednesdays #Loki pic.twitter.com/P6jlBythVh — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) July 7, 2021

Thanos-copter… What…?

While Loki variants reach their hideout, there is a lot of wreckage that they pass on their way, and in the midst of that, there is a Thanos-Copter. Thanos used the Thanos-copter to acquire the Cosmic Cube from Hellcat.

THERE'S A THANOSCOPTER IN THE VOID LMAOOOO I LOVE THIS SM 💀💀#LokiWednesdays #Loki pic.twitter.com/rEQtR2ImAN — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) July 7, 2021

Will Throg return?

While Loki variants go inside the hideout, outside the hideout for a millisecond, if you are cautious, you can spot Throg. Throg is Thor as a frog with his hammer, Mjolnir making him the Frog of Thunder.

The next and the final Loki episode will probably bring forth the real Time Keepers. The episode may also bring forth the Kang the Conqueror, and the castle that has appeared might hold answers to all such speculations.

The final Loki episode releases on Wednesday 14th July on Disney+.