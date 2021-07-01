Loki Episode 4: To Prune Or Not To Prune, Is The Question

Episode 4 of Loki is by far the most emotionally draining. Paranoia hits the TVA as with Loki’s revelation or is it too late?

Episode 4 of Loki puts our emotions to the test. Lights are thrown on things which we had presumed until now. We see a new arc of friendship between Mobius and Loki, the intimacy between Loki and Sylvie and the professionalism/ relationship that Mobius and Renslayer share. And how each of these contributes to the storyline which turned bizarre in no time.

TVA and Chaos

It all began with Sylvie when the TVA arrested her as a child from Asgard for allegedly committing crimes against the Sacred Timeline. Sylvie managed to escape from the TVA and grew up hiding in apocalypses. Sylvie tells Loki that the universe wants to break free and so it manifests chaos of which both of them are products. This goes against the Sacred Timeline. And this is why the TVA (or the one who is pretending to be TVA) needed to stop them. Loki, the God of Mischief, stealing the Tesseract and breaching the timeline in Avengers: Endgame would lead to chaos. Maybe this is why they arrested him and not the Avengers who went back to multiple timelines to prevent chaos.

Watch: Loki Episode 4 Marvel TOP 10 Breakdown Easter Eggs and Ending Explained

Another thing that comes to light in episode 4 is that Hunter C-20 is dead. Renslayer tells this to Mobius. The reason she gives is due to Sylvie’s enchantment that “scrambled” her mind. But it seems like a lie. C-20’s words “It’s real, it’s real” seem to say that Sylvie showed her something that the Time-Keepers don’t want her, or anybody at the TVA, to find out. And thus they ordered her death or her pruning. And Renslayer is in on this one too.

Lamentis-1 and Temporal Lock

Throughout the conversation between Loki and Sylvie in Lamentis-1, we see an intimate conversation that is proof that even the God and Goddess of Mischief are capable of being nice and perhaps developing feelings. Loki’s words, “You’re amazing” to Sylvie must have been the first time he praised someone in a very long time. In return, Sylvie rested her hand on Loki’s, a sign of trust from the Goddess of Mischief herself. And this too, we can tell, is something new for her.

#Loki's nexus event has the power to change the universe forever. https://t.co/7RfkN1qCnk — Nerdist (@nerdist) June 30, 2021

A Temporal Lock between Loki and Sylvie leads to another branch as well as reveals their location to the TVA. They are caught and brought back but Renslayer doesn’t allow Mobius to interrogate Sylvie probably because she knows something that nobody should know. That Sylvie knows that all the people at the TVA are variants might also mean that she knows more about the TVA. After all, she has known the TVA for a long time, running from them all her life.

The discussion that follows between Loki and Mobius post Loki’s memory-loop prison is of great significance. In the memory loop, Loki tells Sif that he is a narcissist and craves attention. Again, Mobius reveals that a Temporal Lock is when two variants of the same being are attracted to each other. This seems to be another sign of Loki’s narcissistic nature i.e. falling in love with one’s self. It proves that Sylvie, the Goddess of Mischief, is Loki after all! But then why didn’t Loki know about her and vice-versa? Is it because he broke the Sacred Timeline unknowingly somewhere else in the past as well? And what about gender? How did the Loki variant become a woman (if at all she is a variant which the TVA says she is)?

#Loki star, Sophia Di Martino, details Sylvie's emotional state at the start of episode 4.



"She’s just had enough. She’s spent. They really thought they were going to be able to get off Lamentis on that ark, and the TemPad’s broken…"https://t.co/IELWWTpzaT pic.twitter.com/RRvIIeIMCS — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 30, 2021

Then, Loki tells Mobius what Sylvie told him.That everyone at the TVA is a variant whose memories from their timeline TVA had erased. Mobius doesn’t believe and sends him back to prison.

A Previous Life

Sylvia also Hunter enchanted B-15, while in incarceration. When Mobius tells her that Loki told him that TVA was lying to them all, it fanned her flame of doubts. She went back to Sylvie to ask her about what she saw when Sylvie accessed her mind. Her “happy” memories took only a few seconds to make her believe that she had a life before TVA.

Mobius’ Doubts Come to an End

Minutes after Mobius comes to know about Hunter C-20’s death, Loki tells him that the TVA is a lie. Although he doesn’t believe that, he is doubtful about C-20’s unusual death. His conversation with Renslayer made him doubt her words and he stole her TemPad to find out more about it. And he does. In the TemPad, we, with Mobius, see C-20 talk about her previous life, the one that she had before the TVA. And Renslayer was there too. This leads Mobius to believe that Loki was right and he was about to take Loki’s help to find out what was going on. But all this came too late for him as Renslayer pruned him the moment he and Loki were caught. Our beloved Mobius is no more. But are we sure?

There Are No Time-Keepers

The ultimate revelation comes to us at the end of episode 4. With one hit, Sylvie cuts off the head of one of the Time-Keepers. But to the utter surprise of Sylvie, Loki, and us, the Time-Keepers are dummies, “mindless androids” made to put up a show. This proved our doubts right in thinking that someone else is behind all this. There are no Time-Keepers. And maybe Loki and Sylvie would have figured out who the culprit. Loki was about to tell Sylvie something, probably about his feelings for her or something else. But before he could, Renslayer pruned Loki, something that we didn’t expect at all. We wanted Sylvie to prune Renslayer too but she did something that calmed us down a bit. She asked Renslayer to tell her everything she knew about what was going on.

Loki is Pruned?

‘Loki’: Real Villain May Be Lurking in Mid-Credits Scene https://t.co/4FtQDaKml2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2021

The mid-credits scene of episode 4 of Loki showed him in another world. The first thing that struck us is that pruning isn’t killing? Do all those who are pruned turn up here? If yes then Mobius could be here too. We also see three figures looking at Loki out of which two look like Loki variants? Who are they?

A new world will reveal itself in Episode 5 on July 7, 2021.