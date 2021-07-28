Why Loki Director Kate Herron Will Not Return For Season 2

Confirmation of Loki season 2 also said director Kate Herron will not return

The God of Mischief, Loki, will return in the second Loki season but certainly not with the director who brought him back to life, Kate Herron. Kate Herron confirms that she will be happy to work with Marvel for some other exciting projects, but she won’t return with Loki season 2.

Loki Season 2 – confirmed

When it comes to Marvel, the post-credit scenes have always been their biggest selling point. In Loki episode four, the post-credit scene brought the Avengers’ tower with four new Loki versions and several other Easter eggs.

Similarly, the final Loki episode revealed that all the speculations being made about Loki season 2 can be true. MCU fans got to know that Loki Laufeyson will return in the second Loki season. And, this somewhere assures the MCU fans that other Loki variants, especially Sylvie, will return to Disney+.

Loki will be the first Marvel TV series out of three that will have a season 2. It was confirmed that WandaVision would not have its second season, and the story of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will continue its action in Captain America 4.

Kate Herron will no longer be the director.

Till now, there’s just one person that has backed out from Loki season 2, and that’s the director of Loki, Kate Herron. The director grandiosely brought six Loki episodes to life and stayed intact all through the extended COVID-19 time. But, now she has confirmed in an interview with Deadline that she will not be coming up with the next Loki season.

I’m not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the (pipeline) — that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced

Kate Herron’s departure is the first significant change or maybe a setback for the show’s future. Kate made sure that the show was top notch and MCU fans get a perfect blend of action, romance, thrill and drama. She made sure that the show delivers and paves a path for the future.

So, it will be challenging for some other director to walk in and fill Kate’s shoes. She has set the bar so high that any director or directors who walk in will have to strive harder than ever to maintain the show’s hype.

Season 2 will bring the variants of He who remains.

MCU fans are saddened by the fact that Kate is leaving, but at the same time, they are thrilled that some other director will walk in and the story will start revolving in some other direction. And, maybe instead of one director this time, Loki has multiple directors like other Marvel TV series such as The Mandolorian and Ms Marvel.

It is believed that Michael Waldron, Loki’s head writer, will overtake more responsibility and play a more significant role in the forthcoming season. This will save the show from entirely changing, and at least some part of the creative team will stay the same.

Once season 2 starts filming, new things will start coming to light, and we shall see who will reprise their roles in the forthcoming season. Maybe finally we shall get to see Mobius jet skiing or taking the TVA down. And, not to mention, brace yourself for the variants of He who remains.

Loki season 2 is believed to begin filming in January 2022.