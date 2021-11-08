Letitia Wright Controversially Replaces Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

In the latest from MCU, there is now confirmation that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is the lead in Black Panther 2 after Chadwick Boseman.

After months of expectations, we can finally count on Shuri as the new Queen of Wakanda in Black panther 2 i.e. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now what remains to be seen is how well Letitia fits into the Vibranium suit. And how well Shuri reigns over Wakanda.

After the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, fans wondered how anyone else would ever play the character. Naturally, the first thought was T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (the rightful heir in line for the Wakandan throne) and she was indeed one of the top choices if not the top choice. But there was no confirmation and no way to confirm it either.

New #BlackPantherWakandaForever leak reveals rumored plot details for huge MCU sequel: https://t.co/vuJPo1y9WD — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) November 2, 2021

Sometime after the news came out that Black Panther 2 was in the pipeline, we came to know that Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman. And there certainly won’t be a “CG Chadwick” stated Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This step was taken to honor Chadwick’s legacy and how he portrayed the king of Wakanda. However, it was clear that Shuri would play a significant role in keeping with the way the Wakandan Empire functions.

The Letitia Wright Controversy

In December last year, Letitia Wright came under fire. This was for retweeting a video by Tomi Arayomi, Christian media producer and self-proclaimed prophet. In the video, he claimed that one should not trust China’s COVID-19 vaccines. However, after receiving huge backlash, she tweeted a defense for the retweet. “My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies”, she stated.

A New Ruler of Wakanda

Production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began in June 2021. While we knew not if Letitia Wright would play the lead, we now have confirmation. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman in his Patreon account stated, “I can confirm Shuri is the lead and Namor is the villain.” He is a trusted source whose previous insider info has turned out to be true. So this piece of information does carry truth.

A New Villain

RUMOR: According to a new report, the events of the #Eternals final act will destroy the ocean & aggravate Namor, setting up his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



via: https://t.co/bIVVUICgON pic.twitter.com/UrjuYsbsKu — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) October 31, 2021

The rumor that Namor would be the villain has also been making rounds for quite some time. Tenoch Huerta of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico will play the role. He hails from the undersea kingdom of Atlantis. A place that shares the ideology that Wakanda previously had of staying away from the limelight of the human world. As to how he will make his entry, we do not know. But his arrival will allow MCU to explore the new world of Atlantis.

Black Panther 2 Halts Production

MCU Fans Speculate Letitia Wright’s Injury On Black Panther Set Is Actually COVID-19 https://t.co/6Eaobd2QT3 — MCU Fanatics (@MCU_Fanatics) November 5, 2021

The latest news is that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has halted its production. This comes after actress Letitia Wright injured herself in late August. It had already postponed its release from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022. But Disney has confirmed that this delay in production will not affect its November release. Reportedly, director Ryan Coogler has already completed shooting all scenes outside those that have Letitia. Production will resume in early 2022. The movie will also introduce Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams AKA Ironheart to the MCU.