Letitia Wright Don’t Want To Return To Black Panther 2

Is it really the shoulder injury or her anti-vaxxer status that’s keeping Letitia Wright off the Black Panther 2 sets?

When you think everything is sorted between you and Marvel Cinematic Universe, you must know that’s the silence before the storm. While you were all over-whelmed with Kingpin appearing in Hawkeye and Daredevil all lawyering up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU gave you another reason to lose sleep.

Details on Letitia Wright Allegedly Done With MCU and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Because of Vaccine Mandates (Video) https://t.co/TLN8Pzh5h9 pic.twitter.com/RRW0Eq3fJA — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 9, 2021

Black Panther 2 still in a dilemmatic state

The long-awaited sequel of Black Panther seems to be in a dilemmatic state once again. In November it was reported that the shooting of the awaited Black Panther trailer was temporarily halted till early 2022 considering Letitia Wright’s injury.

Letitia Wright has been in the news for a while now, first because of her anti-vaccine remarks and now because of her injury on the sets of Black Panther 2. The recent reports revealed that her shoulder fracture and concussion were far more severe than Marvel expected.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may get delayed further due to Letitia Wright being unvaccinated



The U.S. requires all non-citizen travelers to be vaccinated. She is currently in London



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/J08hykgtem — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 10, 2021

It would have been still alright if it was certain that Letitia Wright would be back in January 2022 and play her role as Shuri in Black Panther 2. But, now there are chances that she will never return and leave the Black Panther franchise.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri leaves Black Panther 2

First, it was the tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman depriving us of the Black Panther sequel we deserved. Then, one possibility out of millions was that we could rely on Letitia Wright’s Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, to be the new Black Panther and give us what we seek.

Marvel Is Reportedly Changing Black Panther 2 Plot Due to Letitia Wright Controversy https://t.co/J9wns1gZvl — 🇲🇽Young sandwich🇱🇧 LVL:30 𓆉 (@JediTripz) December 21, 2021

Now, though there are conflicting reports, fans believe that Letitia will not return to the MCU. With such rumours and speculations spreading like wildfire, the puzzled MCU fans have taken to social media with the thought, why not recast Boseman Chadwick’s T’Challa.

There are also reports that suggest that the writers of the movie have worked in the direction to change the ending of Black Panther 2, as the majority part of the ending was focused on Letitia Wright’s Shuri.

Winston Duke will be the new Black Panther

The reign of conflicting reports doesn’t stop there, new reports keep coming up with several conflicting things. Some sources and speculations also suggest that Letitia Wright will be back on the sets of Black Panther 2 in January, 2022 and the film will resume production. There are chances that she is off the sets till January so that she can be completely vaccinated and recover at the same time.

'Black Panther' fans want Chadwick Boseman role recast for sequel amid Leticia Wright drama https://t.co/NoCYrdV1cs pic.twitter.com/7VWGucXwah — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2021

With so much uncertainty in the air there are chances that MCU is using such conflicting news to see what MCU fans want. The production is trying to figure out if fans want Shuri or will her presence after the anti-vaxxer status take a toll on the movie.

For now, there is not much confirmation on when the movie will start filming and if not Shuri then who will be the next Black Panther. Will MCU recast T’Challa or tired of Letitia Wright MCU will bring Winston Duke’s M’Baku as the new Black Panther.