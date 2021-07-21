Lady Loki Opens a Multiverse of Madness

At the end of episode 6 of Loki, Sylvie’s actions bombed the Sacred Timeline.

Previously in episode 2 after Sylvie turns on the reset charges, multiple branches begin to grow from the Scared Timeline something that finally happened in the finale. And they even grow quickly and are moving towards the red line beyond which a reset charge won’t be of any use. On the screen at the TVA office, we see multiple locations at which the branches occur. A multiverse of madness seems to be brewing.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | EPISODE 3 PROMO TRAILER 3 | Disney+

Vormir

The first location is Vormir. We come across the planet Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War. It is the planet in purple where the Space Stone was located and guarded by Red Skull. Thanos sacrificed her daughter Gamora for it. Then Natasha sacrificed herself so that Barton could recover it. According to the TVA screen, the branch is dated April 23, 2301. This is far into the future and thus the reason for this branch is unknown yet.

Because Captain America returned the Space Stone, is it possible that Lady Loki is planning to steal it back?

Asgard

The next location is Asgard, the one it was before Surtur destroyed it at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. The branch occurs on February 16, 2004. This is before its destruction as well as at a time when Loki was years away from knowing the fact that he was a Frost Giant who was taken from Jotunheim as a baby. So a branch here can lead to the formation of a new Loki variant that Lady Loki might find useful for her evil plans, whatever they are!

Sakaar- A hiding Spot for Loki

Sakaar is another location from Thor: Ragnarok and the date of the branch is August 13, 1984. It is a trash planet ruled by the Grandmaster. It has many wormholes that bring in cosmic waste from different planets. One of these wormholes is known as the Devil’s Anus. Since this is the only one we know, it might be that the reset charge connects the branch to the Devil’s Anus. This will enable entities from hitherto unimaginable universes to arrive in the Sacred Timeline! And we all know, Marvel has lots of characters for that.

Related: Loki Reveals How Marvel Might Be Misguiding Fans About Its Own Multiverse Rules

Ego

Ego is a Living Planet who is the father of Star-Lord. An ancient Celestial, he wanted to pass on his DNA to his heir and fathered children across the galaxy. If they failed to show the traits after Ego brought them back to his planet form, he would murder them. Although Star-Lord did inherit Ego’s traits, he kills Ego at the end of GOTG Vol.2 to prevent him from taking over the universe. The breach is on December 27, 1832, which is far before the birth of Star-Lord. Lady Loki can reach out to Ego and shake hands with him.

Titan- Home of Thanos

Better known as the home planet of Thanos, Titan was decimated by overpopulation. However, this happened a long time before the date the reset charge creates the branch on i.e. October 13, 1982. So by doing this, Lady Loki might just be targeting Thanos before he got hold of the Infinity Stones and made the snap. Considering Lady Loki knows that Loki dies at the hands of Thanos in the Sacred Timeline, she might want to prevent it from happening.

Video Credits: HN Entertainment

Hala

Hala is the capital of the Kree Empire and the home planet of the Krees. Carol “Vers” Danvers lived here for many years after she lost her memories and the Krees recruited her to fight the Kree-Skrull war. The date of the branch is January 3, 54 CE which is again far in the past before Carol’s arrival as well as the Kree-Skrull War itself.

Xandar

Xandar is the capital of the Nova Empire that we came across in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Thanos decimated the population before acquiring the Power Stone that was in the custody of the Nova Corps. The branch forms on September 24, 1001, which way back in the past before the arrival of Thanos.

Jotunheim-Home of Loki

The last of outer-space worlds where we see a reset charge create a branch is Jotunheim, home of the Frost giants and the birthplace of Loki. While the date is unclear, a branch before the birth of Loki can alter his past big time.

Video Credits: Агапушка

From what we can make out, most of the reset charges lead to branches that occur long before any significant incident that follows the Sacred Timeline AKA the MCU timeline. Altering the past can allow Lady Loki to change things according to her needs that will give her a more useful present. However, this is merely one of the many opportunities, both known and unknown, that Lady Loki can grab. What we need to wait to see is if she visits any of these places or not in season 2.